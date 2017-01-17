Potraz fumes over ‘double faced’ mobile network providers

THE Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) has accused “some mobile network operators” of being double faced after they disowned a commonly agreed tariff increase, which has sparked a public outcry.

The telecommunications industry regulator recently gave operators the green light to hike data and voice tariffs to ensure profitability, but the move has met stiff resistance from consumers.

To exonerate themselves from the public fury, some of the operators distanced themselves from the collectively agreed tariff hike, and instead pointed the finger at Potraz.

The regulator’s accusations could be seen as largely directed at the country’s largest mobile network provider, Econet, which hastily hiked data tariffs, but later backtracked and blamed Potraz for the increase.

Potraz set floor prices for data and calls at two cents per megabyte and 12 cents per minute respectively.

The other two providers, Telecel and NetOne, were yet to review their charges amid reports that they were still engaging Potraz.

However, Government intervened on Thursday and suspended the new tariffs pending further consultations.

But on Friday Potraz absolved itself from initiating the new tariff structure, saying the service providers had met prior to the issuance of the directive and proposed even higher floor prices.

“As the sector regulator, we are concerned and disturbed by the conduct, double standards, negative utterances and refusal to take ownership of this decision by some mobile network operators,” Potraz said while announcing the termination of the new tariffs in line with the Government directive.

“It has become apparent to us that the service providers have decided not to own up to the fact that they engaged the regulator regarding declining revenues, which were, according to them, threatening industry viability and service roll out.”

Potraz added; “In its quest to ensure that consumers continue to enjoy quality telecommunication services and maintain the expansion drive towards universal access, Potraz positively received the plea by operators and eventually agreed to the introduction of a moderated floor price, which as envisaged by the authority, would ensure both sector viability and continuous service provision to consumers.”

Leaked minutes of a meeting between Potraz and Telecommunications Operators’ Association of Zimbabwe, show that Econet is said to have proposed a floor price of five cents per megabyte, but the regulator eventually set it at two cents. — New Ziana.