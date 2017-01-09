Potraz: It’s the ceiling price that needs fixing

Delta Milayo Ndou

I AM puzzled by the fact that the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe, POTRAZ has set floor prices for mobile operators with the intention of:

… addressing the apparent under-pricing of voice and data services that was characteristic of data bundles and promotions that were being offered by operators

I would think that under-pricing should be least of the regulator’s concerns given that there is rampant fleecing of customers by mobile network operators and if Potraz wanted to do something useful, they could start with setting a price ceiling for voice and data services (promotional and otherwise), which would effectively protect consumers.

Basically, why is Potraz fixing the floor price? Is it broken?

The ostensible under-pricing of voice and data services, which the regulator is overly concerned with is occurring in a context that the authority rightly diagnoses as follows:

The advent of OTT services has seen mobile operators experiencing revenue reductions as a result of the substitution of voice and SMS by Internet Protocol (IP) voice and messaging services of the international OTT players who ride on the networks of local operators . . . [as such] the growth of data revenue has not been sufficient to compensate for the sharp decline in voice and SMS revenues.

Having rightly diagnosed why mobile networks might feel the need to leverage on under-priced bundled services and promotional services, the Authority feels the best remedy is to set a floor price, which essentially makes bundles more expensive and is simultaneously at odds with a previous announcement by the Authority committing to slash mobile service data charges.

A further remedy the Authority seeks to institute is to introduce a levy or ‘premium tariff’ on data used for OTT voice calls, extending an invitation to:

Mobile operators to submit proposals on a premium tariff to be charged on data used for OTT voice calls. This would see customers charged a levy for WhatsApp calls, Viber calls and similar services.

What nonsense is this?

Why are consumers to be penalised for how they choose to use data they will have purchased at a soon-to-be-mandatory minimum of 2c/per megabyte?

It is patently obvious that the vast majority of Zimbabweans rely on WhatsApp to communicate and a Regulatory Authority whose policies lean towards anti-competitiveness will undo the efforts at offering affordable (arguably pro-poor) pricing structures that MNOs inadvertently created in response to adverse effects of OTT service alternatives for traditional voice calling and sms.

Digital disruption is a reality in every industry and emerging technological platforms have eroded revenues across various sectors so the Telecomms industry is not a special snowflake whose clients/customers must bear the brunt of “compensating for the sharp decline in voice and SMS revenues”.

Pointing out that the growth of data revenue has not been sufficient to compensate for the sharp decline in voice and SMS revenues, is one thing but to think that the remedy is to make consumers pay more is just absurd.

The reality is the sector is transforming and it must be innovative….growth in data revenue will be realised by growth in data usage, which is dependent on factors such as the affordability of mobile data, the affordability of basic smart phones, digital literacy to access Internet via mobile and other devices as well as a general appetite for and widespread adoption of new communication technologies.

These factors cannot be ignored in favour of a ‘quick fix’, which involves making those who do require data to pay more for it in order to stem the ‘revenue haemorrhage’ facing the sector triggered by OTT services.

It is not the floor pricing that should preoccupy the Authority but rather the ceiling pricing is what should be fixed.

Speaking on Potraz’s intention to slash mobile service data charges, Potraz chairman Mr Ozias Bvute reportedly said: “In the next month (referring to November 2016) we should be at a point where data is affordable. We do not want price to be used as a tool for discrimination.”

Now, what happened to all that noble intent?

*Originally published on Delta’s Linkedin