Potraz orders NetOne to stop unapproved promotions

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

THE Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) has with immediate effect ordered NetOne to stop running promotions that it has not approved.

In a statement yesterday, Potraz said it has a duty to ensure that the playing field is level for mobile operators.

On Wednesday, NetOne introduced a social media package promotion which allows users to use YouTube, Netflix and Skype.

“NetOne has been instructed to stop running unapproved promotions with immediate effect by the regulator. They have also been asked to show cause why they were running an illegal promotion,” reads part of the statement.

Potraz said it will announce the action that it will take against NetOne today. The regulator said it took the decision in the interest of creating a level playing field for mobile operators.

Potraz said mobile operators should first seek the regulator’s authority before introducing new promotions.

“All mobile operators are aware of the procedures they need to follow before introducing a promotion,” it said.

The new development comes just a week after Potraz and mobile network operators came under fire for increasing data prices.

After a public outcry, the Minister of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Supa Mandiwanzira reversed the hikes.

— @nqotshili