PPC struggles to utilise expanded capacity

March 10, 2017 Business

PPC Zimbabwe says it is currently operating at “less than ideal capacity utilisation” due to reduced activity in the economy, but remains confident of a positive turnaround in the market in the short to medium term.

PPC Zimbabwe managing director, Kelibone Masiyane, said that the company was faced by a number of problems, chief among them the liquidity crisis.

“As you are aware, we recently increased our capacity by putting up our new 700 000 tonnes per annum milling plant in Harare. This increased footprint presents us with great opportunities in the north of the country,” Masiyane said.

“The company is currently operating at a less than ideal capacity utilisation due to reduced activity in the economy. However, we are confident of a positive turnaround in the market in the short to medium term and this should improve our capacity utilisation,” he said.

Last November, PPC Cement commissioned an $85 million plant in Harare that produces 700 000 tonnes per year.

The Harare plant doubled the firm’s capacity to 1.4 million tonnes of cement per year.

Its sales rose by nine percent in the nine months to December 2016 after commissioning the plant.

PPC has two other plants in Zimbabwe, one in Bulawayo and another in Colleen Bawn near Gwanda both with a total production capacity of 700 000 tonnes annually.

    This could quite likely be a strategically planted story. It is well known that PPC have for some time now, been contemplating moving HQ from Bulawayo to the capital. The construction of their expensive project in Harare’s Msasa industrial sites is said to be a way for the firm to justify this move. Watch this space ….. the hard times reported in this piece will be used by PPC to justify closing down its Bulawayo plant before running off to Harare.