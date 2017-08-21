Precious Melodies launch 4th album

Danisa Masuku

Gospel outfit Precious Melodies launched their fourth album, Woza kuJesu at Brethren in Christ Church (BICC) in Nguboyenja suburb, Bulawayo last Thursday.

The eight-track album is being sold for $3 at Ngubonyenja BICC church offices and Home and Office Solution offices (corner 14th Avenue/George Silundika) with the group’s spokesperson, Anele Moyo, downplaying fears of piracy.

“We’re very confident that our followers who’ve been supporting us since the group was formed in 2001 will buy the CD at $3 instead of pirated copies,” Moyo said.

He expressed gratitude to BICC members and their followers for supporting the album launch at which 100 album copies were sold.

“During the launch, we sold 100 copies and we’re thankful to BICC members and our followers for their treasured support,” he said.

Dressed in matching black suits with red shirts and blouses, the 21-member group proved their worth to the appreciative congregants as they performed tracks from the album that was produced by Joe Maseko at House of Rising Sounds.

“Ngomthandazo siyaphiliswa,” they sang. As if their song was magnetic, some of the audience that had packed the church joined the melodious tune, electrifying the atmosphere.

The other song that proved to be a crowd favourite was Kumsindisi Ngiyacatsha, a worship track that gives hope and encourages people to surrender all their burdens to God.

Previously, the outfit produced three albums Makabongwe, Dumo Kuwe and Ukubhekile. The gospel group that usually performs at events that include weddings, parties and church conferences has shared stage with popular SA gospel group, Christ Ambassadors and Hlengiwe Mhlaba at the Gwanda Gospel Festival.