‘Pregnant’ Bev to perform in Byo

RAUNCHY dancer Bev, who claims she is pregnant with musician Andy Muridzo’s child, is set to perform in Bulawayo next Friday alongside her teacher, Zoey.

The show at Private Lounge will also serve as a double celebration for the two dancers’ birthdays. They will be joined on stage by the lounge’s strippers as well as resident DJs Blamie Boss, Galaz and Delroy with Nash Abra Tribe set to host the event.

Nash Abra said they were excited to be hosting the two dancers who are no longer strangers to Bulawayo fans.

“For the past three years, Bev and Zoey have been celebrating their birthdays at Private Lounge or City Sports bar in Harare and this year, they decided to celebrate at Private Lounge again, but in Bulawayo and we’re excited to host them.

“They opened the lounge here and as such we only found it fit for them to celebrate with the people who’ve been supporting their shows from Bulawayo as they attract full houses each time they come,” said Nash Abra.

He said the party would be an all white affair.

“To make the event exquisite and exciting, an all-white theme has been chosen so those attending the party are advised to come clad in white clothes.”

Bev’s manager, Harpers Mapimhidze, said: “The show is a double celebration. Bev and Zoey are celebrating their birthdays in Bulawayo with an All White party.

“But this is not just a birthday party as we’re also celebrating them for being the pioneers of striptease entertainment in Zimbabwe and what better place to do so than the home of strippers.”

Asked whether Bev was indeed pregnant and if she was fit to perform, Mapimhidze said his dancer would continue dancing until she feels she is no longer fit.

“Those who want to see whether Bev is pregnant or not must come and watch her in action. As a man, I’m not at liberty to know whether she’s pregnant or not.

“It’s only her who’ would know whether she’s pregnant or not. In the meantime, Bev will continue dancing and entertaining her fans across Zimbabwe,” said Mapimhidze.