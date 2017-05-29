Preps for late VP Nkomo’s commemorations on course

Mashudu Netsianda Senior Reporter

THOUSANDS of people from different corners of the country are expected to throng the late Vice-President Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo’s homestead in Kezi, Matobo district, next month to reflect on the life and works of the late nationalist.

The late Father Zimbabwe, who was born on June 7, 1917, would have turned 100 years this year.

The commemorations pencilled for June 10 and 11, will be held under the theme, “Celebrating Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo’s Centenary through Our Arts, Culture and Heritage”and will be at St Joseph village under Chief Bidi’s area. The late Vice President died on July I in 1999 at the age of 82.

The chairperson of the Joshua Nkomo Cultural Movement Mr Sibangilizwe Nkomo, who is also the son of the late nationalist, said preparations were on course.

He said many people are expected to converge at the liberation struggle icon’s homestead.

“Preparations for the landmark Joshua Nkomo Centenary celebrations are going on well and we are looking at about 100 000 people attending the event at my father’s homestead at St Joseph village in Chief Bidi area of Matobo district. This is going to be a historic occasion to mark Father Zimbabwe’s 100th birthday, which is apolitical and therefore all Zimbabweans and people from across the Southern African region and beyond should to come and celebrate with us on 10 and 11 June,” he said.

Mr Nkomo said the event seeks to reflect on the life and works of the selfless revolutionary.

He said his organisation, which is working with the Joshua Nkomo Youth Movement and the Nkomo family, has received overwhelming support from traditional chiefs.

“As Zimbabweans we should continue to honour the legacy of Father Zimbabwe through upholding peace and unity in the country. We are also appealing to well-wishers for assistance with resources such as fuel and transport to ensure that the two- day event is a resounding success,” said Mr Nkomo.

He said an inter-denomination church service would be conducted on June 11 to pray for peace in the country, followed by a sporting event.

“There will be competitions in football and netball for Joshua Nkomo Centenary Trophy and Mama MaFuyane Endurance Shield soon after the inter-denominational service,” said Mr Nkomo.

Dr Nkomo led successive nationalist movements that opposed racist settler rule in the then Rhodesia. — @mashnets