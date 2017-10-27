President arrives for LSU graduation

Mashudu Netsianda

PRESIDENT Mugabe arrived in Bulawayo last evening ahead of today’s Lupane State University (LSU) graduation.

He was welcomed at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport shortly after his arrival just before 5PM by the Minister of State of Provincial Affairs in Bulawayo Cde Eunice Nomthandazo Moyo, Zanu-PF provincial chairman for Bulawayo Cde Dennis Ndlovu, the ruling party’s Politburo member Cde Absolom Sikhosana and service chiefs.

The President was accompanied by the Principal Director in the Ministry of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Mr Regis Chikowore and the Presidential staff. — @mashnets