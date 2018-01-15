President assures food security

Munyaradzi Musiiwa, Midlands Correspondent

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has assured the nation of food security this year despite delays in the distribution of inputs under the Command Agriculture Programme and the prevailing dry spell.

Addressing chiefs at the Zanu-PF Convention Centre in Gweru on Saturday, President Mnangagwa said last year the country produced in excess of two million tonnes of maize following the successful implementation of Command Agriculture.

He said the country has adequate stocks of grain in its strategic grain reserve which could sustain the nation up to next year.

President Mnangagwa said Command Agriculture had suffered a huge set back in the 2017/18 summer cropping season due to saboteurs who were hindering progress in the implementation of the programme which resulted in delays in the distribution of inputs.

“Last year we implemented Command Agriculture, I was leading the initiative. We went to all provinces and it went well and we got a bumper harvest. We have the required maize in the strategic grain reserve to last the year and beyond, “he said.

Cde Mnangagwa said the programme had faced some challenges due to sabotage but nevertheless the country had adequate food.

The President said the revival of Zisco and Shabanie Mine, which have the potential of turning around the country’s economy, was being given top priority within the new Government’s first 100 days in office.

Responding to a question posed by Chief Ngungubane of Mberengwa regarding the revival of the two giant companies, President Mnangagwa said he would ensure that the firms reopen within his first 100 days in office.

“There are those who talked about Zisco and Shabanie Mine, we are working on that. They are on our 100 days plan,” he said.

The President’s assurance on food security comes at a time when the Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has advised farmers with the requisite infrastructure, especially in the southern parts of the country to start irrigating their crops due to the uneven distribution of rains.

In a statement, the MSD said while most areas show mostly normal rainfall to date, the season has performed badly in terms of rainfall distribution