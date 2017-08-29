President condemns religious killings

Pamela Shumba in Victoria Falls

PRESIDENT Mugabe yesterday bemoaned interference by western powers in the affairs of other countries due to greed which has seen some innocent leaders from developing nations being assassinated.

Officially opening the 67th World Health Organisation Regional committee meeting for Africa in Victoria Falls, President Mugabe castigated Britain and America for killing the presidents of Iraq and Libya Saddam Hussein and Muammar Gaddafi respectively falsely claiming the two leaders kept weapons of mass destruction.

He paid tribute to Russia and China for supporting African and Arab countries at the United Nations Security Council.

“Because of envy of Iraq’s huge deposits of underground oil, Tony Blair and George Bush contrived to kill Saddam Hussein. They looked at one man sitting on the massive wealth and contrived to say they were developing weapons of mass destruction.

“We all know he (Hussein) definitely had no weapons of mass destruction. The man had managed to unite his country but he was killed. When they discovered that there were no weapons of mass destruction, tonnes of oil had been sucked. We also had a similar problem in Zimbabwe with Blair,” said President Mugabe.

He said it was regrettable that when innocent countries are attacked others fold their arms.

“As if the lesson was not heeded in Iraq, they came to Muammar Gaddafi of Libya. He was a friend and lover of his people who desired that his people develop and not live in poverty. He managed to draw water from underneath to create a huge massive dam for the benefit of his country which is semi desert. He became friends with us and wanted to democratise the African Union to be better politically and economically united,” President Mugabe said.

The President condemned the killing of innocent people over religion.

“Leaders take arms in order to get others to believe that their religion is the only best religion in the world and that others who do not support them must not exist near them. So they must be eliminated and elimination is not a matter of saying we don’t like you but they must die,” said President Mugabe.

He said people must be guided by humanitarianism taught to them in different religions.

The President referred to a verse in St Paul’s letter to the Corinthians which talks about the importance of love.

“I am a Catholic and Catholicism is not different from the other religions like Methodist or Anglican. The beliefs and commandments are the same. Within those 10 commandments, it’s not just the bidding about love but we must love one another. In the Bible which is the Bible of all churches they always refer to the 1st Corinthians written by St Paul about charity and that is love,” he said.

“It doesn’t matter how much you talk about it if you don’t have it in your heart and having it in your heart doesn’t mean keeping but exercising what you believe in your heart in practice and showing love to others, otherwise you are just like a tinkling brass.”

President Mugabe said he was worried about the disappearance and failure by Nigeria to trace more than 200 innocent school girls allegedly abducted by Boko Haram in Nigeria in 2014.