President consoles Gumbo family

Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

PRESIDENT Mugabe yesterday consoled the family of Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Dr Joram Gumbo following the passing away of his son and younger brother recently.

Dr Gumbo’s son, Dr Jeremy and his brother Sibonginkosi Gumbo died recently.

Addressing thousands of people who included the country’s two Vice Presidents Cdes Emmerson Mnangagwa and Phelekezela Mphoko at the official launch of the $984 million rehabilitation and dualisation of the Harare-Beitbridge highway at Gonawapotera Secondary School near Chaka Business Centre in Chirumanzu yesterday, President Mugabe said he was saddened by the deaths that occurred in Dr Gumbo’s family.

President Mugabe first thanked Dr Gumbo for a job well-done in ensuring the Harare- Beitbridge highway project comes to fruition.

“Let us thank him. Dr Gumbo, you did well. He is able. My mother was a Madyirapazhe (of the Gumbo totem). We are proud of him. We mourn with you also because you lost a son who was a doctor and a younger brother. Two people at the same time. We say it’s the will of God but at times we ask God why?” said President Mugabe.

