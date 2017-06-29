President engages Tshinga Dube over succession

Sydney Kawadza, Harare Bureau

President Mugabe on Tuesday engaged Welfare Services for War Veterans, War Collaborators, Former Political Detainees and Restrictees Minister Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube on why he has not named his successor saying that was the prerogative of Congress.

Addressing journalists in Harare yesterday, Minister Dube dismissed solidarity demonstrations organised by a faction of the Zimbabwe National War Veterans’ Associations led by Cde Mandi Chimene at the Zanu-PF headquarters yesterday.

“His Excellency talked to me yesterday about the issue, to say, look, I am only mandated by the Constitution to choose my deputies not my successor.

“We should leave that to the constitution. As a trained man as I am. How would I answer? I would say, yes sir! That is all.

“I thought that was the end of the issue. As far as I am concerned the President is a respectable man.”

Minister Dube said the engagement on Tuesday should put a lid to the debate triggered by his comments in Bulawayo.

President Mugabe engaged Minister Dube after the Tuesday Cabinet meeting at Munhumutapa in Harare.

“I love him. I respect him and when he said that sincerely as a teacher, as a leader, as the Commander-in-Chief, that is what he said to me yesterday.

“And there was no other issues raised.”

He said President Mugabe had answered his concerns. “I do not want to dwell on that problem anymore. He has said the problem of choosing his successor lies with congress. I have just put a full stop to that issue. I am not going to discuss it anymore because my Commander-in-Chief has said so. I do not want to appear like I am raising issues against him.”

The Chimene-led faction mobilised supporters from all provinces to demonstrate “in solidarity with President Mugabe”.

Minister Dube reportedly told supporters in his Makokoba Constituency in Bulawayo that there was nothing wrong with President Mugabe naming his successor.

Cde Chimene and her deputy Cde George Mlala told the supporters that the minister had gone overboard.

They announced that the former freedom fighters were “against what Minister Dube said” and were not part to the statement. They further urged Minister Dube to resign and form his own party.

Cde Chimene further announced that they were calling for the ouster of Minister Dube from both Government and Zanu-PF.

Minister Dube dismissed the demonstrations as dubious.

“I do not think it is taboo or any sin to talk about succession. So what I mean is that, yes, I said that and I did not think it was demonising anybody or was intended to confront anybody but people translate it the way they want,” he said.

Minister Dube said his comments were guided by his military background.

“In our training whenever you are deploying, the first thing to do is to appoint a commander who will take over from you in case something happens to you.

“That is what we call orders. When you are given orders as you go for a battle that is what you do,” he said.

The war veterans’ minister said his statements were not political.

He further dismissed calls to have him fired from Cabinet.

“I do not think the President is told by the Mlalas or Chimenes to hire or fire ministers. He has got his own criteria of choosing and firing.

“I am an appointee of the President. When the President feels that I am not doing the job right, he has the right to fire me.”

Minister Dube said war veterans had the right to take an interest in what happens in Zimbabwe.

He said war veterans were human and would be interested in the affairs of the country.

“We are interested in the future of the country. We are interested in what goes on in our country. We are interested in everything that is Zimbabwe. That is why we sacrificed for our country,” he said.

Minister Dube also express doubt over Cde Mlala’s war credentials. “I have never heard of a soldier who says he was in a section commanded by George Mlala. I do not know about Mandi but I have never met any soldier who says he was commanded by George Mlala or anyone who says he carried any operation led by George Mlala or commanded by George Mlala.

“I just hear his name coming up. He is new to me. He does not impress me. I do not have to be appointed by them to be a minister.”

Secretary in the Ministry of the Welfare Services for War Veterans, War Collaborators, Former Political Detainees and Restrictees Brigadier General (Rtd.) Asher Walter Tapfumaneyi said his department was not worried by what Minister Dube said in Bulawayo.

“When the minister spoke in his constituency Makokoba in Bulawayo, he was speaking as a politician, as a citizen and a commentator outside the protocol of the ministry.

“It is not that we have an interest to what he said. But we have an interest when a faction of the war veterans purports to speak on behalf of all war veterans,” he said.

Brig-General (Rtd.) Tapfumaneyi said their interest was in the unity of war veterans. “Our main interest, the political interest, is for the war veterans to be united once again and not to be divided by those who claim to follow Mandi Chimene or those who follow Mutsvangwa.

“We are one and we work well with the Government of Zimbabwe,” he said.