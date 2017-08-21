President, First Lady back from SA

August 21, 2017 Local News
Cletus Mushanawani, recently in Tshwane, South Africa
PRESIDENT Mugabe and the First Lady, Dr Grace Mugabe arrived at the Harare International Airport early yesterday morning from Tshwane in South Africa where he was attending the 37th Sadc Summit of Heads of State and Government.

President Mugabe and his delegation which included Cabinet ministers, Cdes Patrick Chinamana (Finance and Economic Development), Simbarashe Mumbengegwi (Foreign Affairs) and Mike Bimha (Industry and Commerce) was welcomed by Vice-President Phelekezela Mphoko, Minister of Home Affairs Dr Ignatius Chombo, Minister of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Dr Chris Mushohwe and service chiefs.

This year’s Sadc Summit coincided with the regional bloc’s silver jubilee since its transformation from Southern African Development Coordination Conference to Southern African Development Community 25 years ago in Namibia.

Incoming Sadc chairman who is also South Africa President Jacob Zuma, said it was time for all Heads of States and Government to take stock of the progress as well as opportunities created since Sadc’s inception.

“As a region we have a blueprint, the Revised Regional Integration Strategic Development Programme (2015-2020) to guide our economic development and integration.

“Commendable progress in implementation has been made with the development of the Regional Infrastructure Development Master Plan, the Industrialisation as well as Strategy and Roadmap,” said President Zuma.

He called for the fostering of an environment for reflection on the future strategic direction of the region post-2020.

Outgoing Sadc chairman King Mswati III commended Sadc’s founding fathers, among them President Mugabe for their vision in coming up with the organisation aimed at improving people’s lives.

King Mswati III said: “Let me start off by paying tribute to the founding fathers of Sadc for their vision for a common future for the Sadc organisation to improve the lives of their people.

“Since 1980, the institution they conceptualised and established has not only stood the test of time, but also grown from strength to strength.

“I am happy that some of the founding fathers are still with us and they continue to be a valuable source of wisdom for Sadc and future generations to come.”

The summit is running under the theme: “Partnering with the private sector in developing industry and regional value-chains.”
  • trymo

    Well, Grace did arrive? I thought she was arrested. Its high time the first lady to take her position as the wife of the president. The more she mingles with politics the more she exposes her shortcomings. She is now taking advantage of the old age of her husband and now act as the bona fide president. I wish she realises thst most people now hate her for her actions and she is creating enemies day in day out.

    • Construction Equipment

      So you think Dr Grace Mugabe, will see your comment in the Chronicle newspaper, you must be mad stupid my friend.

  • Mkhusto

    Yindaba ungasibikeli ukuthi uGrace utshaye umalukazana waqeda wacatsha ebhalwini njengenyoka.
    Ooo awulanhloni Grace. The mother of the girl is crying she says God will judge you ohh how how we wish it be so. God will judge you. First lady okwangaphi you have just become the last lady of Zimbabwe. Is this what u stand for in your zanu women’s league. Shame shame disgraceful Grace Mugabe.

    • Construction Equipment

      So you think Dr Grace Mugabe, will see your comment in the Chronicle newspaper, you must be mad stupid my friend!!

  • Mkhusto

    Inkondlo

    Siyakwamukela kompunz’ idl ‘ emini
    Komthetho isibongo singu cindezelo
    Siyakwamukela ndlovukazi
    Wena otshengise obudlovu
    Utshengise umhlaba ukuthi ilungelo loluntu kwelakithi aluhlonitshwa
    Utshengise umhlaba okungahle kwenzakale ngokhetho oluzayo. Abadala bathi udiwo lufuze imbiza kodwa namhla umfazi ufuze indoda
    Halala wena wodlame

  • Lux

    Still no news about “diplomatic imunnity”….burying your heads in the sand chronicle..