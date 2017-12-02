President hailed over Cabinet

Pamela Shumba and Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporters

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has been commended for his first Cabinet appointments where he merged experience and expertise in a team that is expected to propel economic growth.

President Mnangagwa appointed 22 Cabinet Ministers, six deputies and 11 ministers of State on Thursday.

The Cabinet also consists some new entrants.

Former National University of Science and Technology (Nust) pro-vice chancellor Professor Clever Nyathi becomes the new Minister of Labour and Social Welfare; the head of the University of Zimbabwe Geography and Environmental Science department Professor Amon Murwira replaces Professor Jonathan Moyo as the Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology Development while Air Force of Zimbabwe Commander, Air Marshal Perrance Shiri was appointed the new Minister of Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement.

Major-General Sibusiso Moyo was appointed the new Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade and Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi takes over the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs.

Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans’ Association (ZNLWVA) chairperson, Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa, is now the Minister of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services.

Some of the politicians who retained ministerial posts include Dr Obert Mpofu, the Minister of Home Affairs and Culture, Dr Lazarus Dokora the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education.

Cde Kembo Mohadi was appointed the new Minister of Defence, Security and War Veterans.

In separate interviews, captains of industry and politicians said they were happy with the new Cabinet while civil servants also expressed optimism that the new Government would deliver.

Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) president Mr Sifelani Jabangwe said the private sector was satisfied with President Mnangagwa’s Cabinet appointments.

He said ministers Cde Patrick Chinamasa (Minister of Finance), Mr Winston Chitando (Minister of Mines) and Dr Mike Bimha (Minister of Industry) have the qualities needed to transform the country’s economy.

Mr Jabangwe said the reappointment of Cde Chinamasa to the Finance Ministry would see him continuing with his sterling work towards clearing the country’s debt while Dr Bimha was keen on resuscitating the country’s industry.

He also praised the President for including Mimosa Mining Company executive chairman Mr Chitando saying he is an industrialist who brings his expertise in the mining sector to Government.

“As the industry we are quite happy with the appointment of three ministers whose appointments directly affect us in the business sector. We’re happy with the appointment of Minister of Finance Chinamasa as he had started creating linkages with the external world on the country’s debt clearance plan. The coming in of a new minister was going to affect the work he had already done. Bimha is committed to an industrial turn around programme while Chitando is an industrialist running a successful organisation in the mining sector with linkages to industry. Hence, as the industry we have keen interest on those three appointments as we believe their operations have an impact on our sector,” he said.

Zanu-PF deputy secretary for legal affairs Cde Paul Mangwana said President Mnangagwa had picked the best Cabinet; merging experience and expertise.

He dismissed claims by opposition politicians that the President was recycling deadwood saying they were making these sentiments because they have been left out of Government.

“This is a good Cabinet. It contains people with experience and fresh brains. As far as I’m concerned I think it can deliver. Finance Minister Chinamasa had made good connections in the international finance field before he was reshuffled. In the Ministry of Mines we’ve a young energetic guy who has worked all his life in the mining industry who will bring his experience to Government,” said Cde Mangwana.

“I’m quite happy with the government but my only issue of concern is that there are few women. But I think at this moment the new President is concerned with delivering more than anything else. We can look at gender balancing later on when we have turned around the economy.”

He said Zanu-PF does not need the opposition to turn around the economy.

“Zanu-PF does not need the opposition in Government right now because it can pass bills without their assistance. The time you can need a coalition government is when you do not have Parliamentary majority and in order for you to get support of a smaller party you need a coalition. In our case right now there is no need for a coalition government,” he said.

“They want to earn credit where they have not delivered anything. We don’t need them, we can pass all laws, we can run this country, we can turn around this economy. We are the only party which can have a self-introspection and can cause change.”

Apex Council secretary Mr David Dzatsunga said it was up to President Mnangagwa to see his ministers delivering.

Mr Dzatsunga said their hope was that Professor Nyathi would address the pending issues in the civil service. “We have issues that have not been addressed for a long time. These include collective bargaining and the alignment of the constitution. When things settle we’re hoping to see a review of the conditions of service for Government workers. We need a Government that will look after its workers and prioritise their welfare,” said Mr Dzatsunga.

Zapu president Dr Dumiso Dabengwa said it was good for the President to include technocrats in his Government.

He said he was happy with some of the people who have been included in Government citing the Minister of State for Bulawayo Provincial Affairs Cde Angelina Masuku as an example.

He described her as a good listener who can carry the City of Kings forward.