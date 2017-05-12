‘President has shown how Africa should conduct its business’

Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

PRESIDENT Mugabe is right in dissuading Africa from over-reliance on external partners whose donations come with strings attached and has led by example in donating 300 cattle to African Union as a way of showing direction for the continental body to fund its operations, an official has said.

In an interview in Gweru yesterday during the auctioning of 70 cattle which are part of the 300 cattle donated by President Mugabe to the African Union — chief operating officer of the African Union Foundation Mr Dumisani Mngadi said President Mugabe had shown the way on how Africa should conduct its business.

He said after more than 100 cattle were auctioned in Harare on Tuesday, a second auction was held in Gweru yesterday.

He said they were going to move to other provinces for such auctions before the July AU meeting.

“We are extremely excited because we are showing the new ways of donating to the African Union. This is a clarion call that President Mugabe has made to other African leaders to look at and ask what is it they can contribute. It’s the only way to fund our unity, to fund our development as a continent. It’s a clear indication of showing how we should do things. This will go a long way in funding programmes that the foundation supports. It funds programmes that speak to agriculture where women are also involved. This will go a long way to make sure that as a continent we move forward as a unit,” he said.

Foreign Affairs Minister Cde Simbarashe Mumbengegwi said President Mugabe had always been a strong proponent of a self financing Africa adding that they were very pleased that His Excellency had been able to assist the foundation in this manner.

Cde Mumbengegwi said for years President Mugabe has been saying unless Africa can fund its own institutions, foreigners providing the funding will always call the shots.

Zanu-PF Central Committee member Cde Jimayi Muduvuri who coordinated the mobilisation of the cattle throughout the country said Zimbabweans were honouring President Mugabe by donating the cattle.

“I’m the coordinator of this programme and I’m saying to the President as the former chairman of the African Union you have done a lot for us. President Mugabe gave us land and we are giving the cattle to the President to donate to the African Union for free because he has done a lot for us as a nation. I am businessman and all the people who donated the cattle to the President are farmers in their own right as a result of the progressive land reform programme pioneered by President Mugabe,” he said.

Midlands Provincial Minister of State Cde Jason Machaya said his province donated 100 beasts.

He said 30 of them have been auctioned.

“We have also raised $10 000 cash. We will ensure that all the 100 cattle are sold. We are excited as a province to be part of this noble exercise to support our President. We are serious beneficiaries of his many programmes including most importantly the land reform programme. Our farmers are thanking the His Excellency for empowering them through his many policies that include the land reform,” he said.

— @pchitumba1