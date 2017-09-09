President heads to Mash Central for Interface rally

Felex Share, Harare Bureau

President Mugabe heads to Mashonaland Central Province today for the eighth leg of the Presidential Youth Interface rally to be held at Chipadze Stadium in Bindura.

Another memorable event is on the cards with the province yesterday saying it was expecting over 150 000 people to attend the event, where the President interacts with the youths on the challenges they face and their expectations of Government and the ruling party.

Zanu-PF has 406 party districts in the eight administrative districts in Mashonaland Central.

Party supporters from distant areas started arriving in Bindura yesterday and a musical gala was expected to be held last night.

Zanu-PF secretary for the Youth League, Cde Kudzanayi Chipanga said the province was ready.

“We had a final preparatory meeting yesterday (Thursday),” he said.

“From what we saw, it is all systems go. We gave them 10 000 litres of fuel as well as 10 000 T-shirts to supplement what they mobilised as a province.”

He said the province had displayed unity in organising the rally.

“Everyone is playing a part,” Cde Chipanga said.

“Several National Assembly Members attended the final preparatory meeting together with Provincial Affairs Minister, Advocate Martin Dinha and vice chairperson of the province Cde Kazembe Kazembe. Central Committee members were also present. We expect nothing short of another top-notch event.”

Cde Chipanga said the discipline displayed in other provinces where rallies have been held should be maintained.

“We have had incident-free events and we expect another good outing,” he said.

Mashonaland Central provincial youth chair Cde Isaiah Mandaza said they were ready to welcome the First Family.

“We are now ready to have Baba and Amai in our province, which is home to them considering that most of the First Lady’s projects are housed in Mashonaland Central,” he said.

“Logistically, we are done and we do not have any challenges and with the train wagons which have been availed, we expect the numbers to increase.”

He added: “We have lined up a number of activities today (yesterday) to set the tone for the main event. We are at the moment having an orientation programme with students at Bindura University of Science Education. Other activities are being held across the town.

“We urge people to come in their numbers and listen to the wise counsel of our party leader, President Mugabe.”

President Mugabe has been visiting provinces around the country interacting with the youths and directly responding to their concerns.

He has been to Mashonaland East, Manicaland, Masvingo, Matabeleland North, Mashonaland West, Matabeleland South and Midlands.

He is left with Bulawayo and Harare provinces.

The interface meetings are being organised by the Zanu-PF Youth League.

Zanu-PF is using the platforms to launch a massive campaign for voter registration of youths ahead of the 2018 harmonised elections.

The revolutionary party is also using the rallies to show its mobilisation prowess, as each rally has been highly subscribed.

During the interface meetings, the youths are articulating social, economic and political issues affecting them.

Among other issues, the Youth League is pushing for young people to have access to land, agricultural inputs and participate in mining activities.

The main engagements are expected to end next month.