President illuminates ZITF

Nduduzo Tshuma, Political Editor

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday illuminated the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair as he toured various exhibition stands at arguably the biggest trade showcase in decades.

The man who holds the highest office in the land took time to rub shoulders with members of the public and drew cheers from the crowds who literary fell over each other to catch a glimpse of the face of the new dispensation.

The President, who was officiating at the ZITF as Head of State for the first time, reciprocated the citizenry’s excitement by waving at the crowd periodically, eliciting loud cheers.

Exhibitors too were not to be left out as they clamoured for the chance to have a one on one with His Excellency.

With a meek demeanor, not seen in a servant of the people in years, the President made a number of stops, inviting children to pose for pictures with him much to the delight of the kids and their parents who might have never imagined such an opportunity.

When his aides appeared to be blocking the children from swarming him, President Mnangagwa opened his arms and seemed to say, “Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them.”

The kids were spell bound, their parents mesmerised, members of the public wowed and exhibitors humbled as the President went about his tour with modesty.

The President was accompanied by Vice President General Constantino Chiwenga (Rtd), Minister of Minister of Industry Commerce and Enterprise Development Dr Mike Bimha, ZITF Company chairperson Mrs Ruth Ncube among senior Government officials.

He kicked off his tour by visiting the Schweppes stand and proceeded to Hall 1. He also made a stop at Mutare based timber processing company,

The Wattle Company where he was shown a range of products.

The company’s managing director, Mrs Victoria Jakazi, donated trusses for a classroom block that the President will hand over to a school of his choice. She also donated charcoal to the President.

“The President was amazed by our products and wanted to know the people running the company,” Mrs Jakazi told The Chronicle.

At the same hall, the President visited the Treger Products stand and was taken through various products produced at the company before he was presented with a suitcase.

The President and his entourage then visited the Bulawayo Agricultural Society where he was taken on a tour of various breeds of cattle by Mr Chris Androliakos, the owner of Heads and Hooves who breed cattle and process meat.

They proceeded to the National Foods stand before heading for the Produce Market Hall where he was shown agricultural produce by farmers from Matabeleland South and North.

Within the hall, the President was also taken through a variety of seeds at the Agriseeds stand.

There was palpable excitement as exhibitors awaited their turn to shake hands with President Mnangagwa.

The President and his delegation then visited the Command Agriculture stand where they saw various products including a variety of seed and agricultural equipment.

He then went to Hall 5 housing the ruling Zanu-PF party stands. He was received at the hall by Zanu-PF national chairperson Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri before touring a number of stands including the Women’s and Youth leagues.

The highlight was when he got to a stand manned by Cde Gadzira Chirumanzu where a documentary was played documenting his life from birth and his rise to the presidency. Also on exhibition were pictures taken from the liberation struggle, one of them with President Mnangagwa leading the former President Mr Robert Mugabe and some guerilla fighters.

The President exhibited a sharp memory stating the times and places the different pictures on exhibition were taken.

President Mnangagwa then visited Hall 4 housing a number of embassies starting with the Zambian Embassy stand that was exhibiting produce by various companies under the Zambian Development Agency.

After that the President visited the Botswana Embassy Stand where he was shown products by different companies exhibiting under the Botswana Investment and Trade Centre.

The President also toured the Nigerian and Japanese Embassies stands before winding up the Hall 4 tour by visiting the Zim Trade stand.

President Mnangagwa proceeded to the Grain Marketing Board before ending his tour by visiting the Office of the President and Cabinet where he was welcomed by Chief Secretary Dr Misheck Sibanda.