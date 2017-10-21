President mourns Bishop Munyongani

Munyaradzi Musiiwa, Midlands Bureau

PRESIDENT Mugabe has sent his condolences to the Catholic Church and the Munyongani family following the death of Gweru Diocese Catholic Bishop, Right Reverend Xavier Jonisani Munyongani.

Rt Rev Munyongani, who was 67, died on Sunday at Avenues Clinic in Harare after a short illness.

He was buried yesterday at the diocese cemetery at Driefontein Mission in Chirumhanzu.

President Mugabe sent the condolence message through the Acting President Emmerson Mnangagwa who attended a burial mass held for Rt Rev Munyongani at the diocese cemetery.

“On behalf of His Excellency, the President and Commander in Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, Cde Robert Gabriel Mugabe, who is himself a devout Catholic, the entire Government of Zimbabwe and indeed on my own behalf, I would like to express my profound condolences to the Munyongani family on their loss,” said VP Mnangagwa.

“I am deeply saddened and shocked with the untimely passing on of our beloved Bishop Monsignor Xavier Munyongani on Sunday 15 October 2017 at the Avenues Clinic in Harare after a short illness. The Archdiocese of Gweru and the entire Roman Catholic Church in Zimbabwe have been robbed and plunged into mourning following the demise of Bishop Munyongani, a true servant of the Lord and renowned priest.”

Roman Catholic Church Leader, Pope Francis also sent his condolences to Catholics in Zimbabwe and the Munyongani family.

“We have learnt with deep sadness the untimely death of Bishop Monsignor Xavier Munyongani. We express our heartfelt condolences,” reads part of the message from the Pope.

Rt Rev Munyongani was ordained into priesthood on August 20, 1977.

He rose through the ranks to become a senior lecturer of Liturgy at Chishawasha Seminary, a college for aspiring priests.

Rt Rev Munyongani was later assigned to United Kingdom in 2007 where he served as Chaplin for Zimbabweans in England and Wales.

He was ordained, Gweru Diocese Bishop in 2013 a position he held until his death on Sunday.

Gweru diocese covers Kwekwe, Gweru, Chirumhanzu, Zvishavane, Shurugwi and Mberengwa.