President orders Matobo network upgrade

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

PRESIDENT Mugabe has ordered Information and Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Minister Cde Supa Mandiwanzira to urgently spearhead the upgrading of mobile telephone communication facilities in Matobo district following a plea by members of the community in the area.

Zanu-PF secretary for youth affairs, Cde Kudzai Chipanga made the revelations while addressing tens of thousands of people who had gathered at the recently renamed Matopos Junior School, during the President’s 93rd birthday celebrations.

The school formerly known as Rhodes Estate Preparatory School (Reps) had its name changed at the instigation of authorities and the school development committee in honour of the President.

Cde Chipanga said the youth league had to contact Cde Mandiwanzira after villagers indicated that there was no mobile communication signal in the area.

“We want to thank you Cde President for responding to the people’s pleas and instructing the responsible minister of ICT to attend to the issue of communication facilities with urgency.

“The minister has since indicated that he has started working on the installation of a NetOne base station to cover the large part of this area (Matopos),” he said.

Cde Chipanga said the swift response by the President to the people’s needs showed that he is a selfless leader.

The Minister of Rural Development, Promotion and Preservation of National Culture, Cde Abednico Ncube, who is also the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs in Matabeleland South lauded the President for his continued efforts in championing people centred developmental programmes.

“We commend our leader for coming to the rescue of people in the rural areas. Communication is one critical component of social and educational development for both adults and children,” said Cde Ncube.

“The President has always been consistent in ensuring that health, education and other amenities are upgraded.

“We are also appealing to the ICT minister to ensure the network coverage for cellphones is extended to the most remote area in the province”.

He added that at the moment communication facilities revolved around urban centres.

Cde Ncube said most rural areas in Beitbridge, Gwanda South, Matobo South, Insiza, Mangwe and Bulilima were still lagging behind in terms of mobile telephone reception.

“Besides the poor state of mobile phones network coverage, we are worried with the unavailability of television signal in most remote areas,” said Cde Ncube.