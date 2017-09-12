President promotes 29 ZNA officers

Tedious Manyepo, Harare Bureau

President Mugabe has promoted 29 Zimbabwe National Army officers into different substantive ranks.

The promotions, which are in terms of Section 15 (1) (B) of the Defence Act (Chapter 11:02), are with effect from September 1, 2017.

One senior officer, Colonel Stephen Sigauke, has been elevated to the rank of substantive Brigadier General, while 10 others have been lifted to the rank of substantive Colonels.

Eighteen field officers have also been promoted to the rank of substantive Lieutenant Colonels.

Conferring the new ranks to the senior officers at Army Headquarters yesterday, Chief of Staff Administration Staff, Major General Douglas Nyikayaramba implored them to keep working hard for the good of both the organisation and the country.

“Your important responsibility is to ensure that the constitutional provisions as provided for in the Constitution of Zimbabwe are met,” he said.

“The defence of our national sovereignty and territorial integrity in terms of all the various forms and also in terms of protecting all the gains of independence are protected. Your man management skills should also be up to scratch.

“As a result of hard work, commitment, dedication and professionalism to duty, as well as your loyalty to leadership and to the people of this great nation, you have been rewarded, so we wish to congratulate you.

“Your promotion is as a result of the work that you have shown throughout the years, before and after independence.”

Maj-Gen Nyikayaramba urged the senior officers to educate their subordinates on the vices that come with the fast developing technological advances.

The newly promoted colonels are John Dzingai, Blessing Kashiri, Richard Huchu, Boyce Mugulah Moyo, Edgar Dube, Mathias Chigombe, Andrew Willfred Magadza, Hudson Munyaradzi Muchemwa, David Charambira Moyo and Ephraim Moyo.

Those promoted to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel whose investiture ceremony was superintended by Brigadier General, General Staff, David Sigauke are Henry Kaseke, Shepherd Maromo, Tryvern Kutshwa Nkoma, Taurai Zvikwende, Charles Zhurunawo, Percy Dzvuka, Webster Marufu, Dennias Charuma, Stanly Kudzai Mwalamba, Tiriwashe Gurure, Claudius Munashe Ndlovu, Joshua Mushivete, Edward Mutukwa, Manasa Mahapa, Joymore Murizani, Willie Mandigo, Mandlenkosi Khumalo and Sinikiwe Tauya.