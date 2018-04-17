President says celebrate freedom, openness & opportunity on Independence Day

Chronicle Reporters

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has said this year’s independence celebrations are of great significance as they are being held under a new trajectory of freedom, openness and opportunity.

The country commemorates 38 years of independence tomorrow under the theme “Sustainable Industrial Development.”

The theme is in line with President Mnangagwa’s vision of economic transformation through industrial development.

In a pre-independence message on his Facebook page on Sunday, President Mnangagwa preached peace, tolerance and unity.

“As we celebrate another blessed Sunday, we look forward to a week during which we will celebrate our country’s independence.

“This year’s celebrations carry even greater resonance as we have entered a new period in our history, a period of freedom, openness and opportunity,” said President Mnangagwa.

He said in this new era, Zimbabweans must be liberated not only from without but also from within, from hate, prejudice and discord.

“Let us always remain united, working together with our brothers and sisters to build a strong and open Zimbabwe for all,” the President said.

Media, Information and Broadcasting Services Acting Minister Simon Khaya Moyo said the national celebrations would be held at the National Sports Stadium and provincial commemorations at provincial capitals.

The Minister of State for Bulawayo Provincial Affairs Cde Angeline Masuku said people will be gathered at White City Stadium to join the rest of the country in celebrating the significant day.

Minister Masuku, who will read the President’s speech, urged the people of Bulawayo to come in their numbers to celebrate Independence Day.

“This is a significant day, which this year comes at a time when we’re in the new dispensation that has brought hope to the people of Zimbabwe. We’re looking forward to a peaceful working environment, where we have one vision of reviving Bulawayo’s industries.

“I have toured the factories in Bulawayo to have an understanding of what is required to revive our industries. I submitted the requirements to Industry and Commerce Minister Dr Mike Bimha’s office so that we get some support. I’m hopeful that soon Bulawayo will be back on its feet again,” said Minister Masuku.

She added that projects like the Egodini Mall and the recently commissioned National Railways of Zimbabwe locomotives are a sign that Bulawayo will not be the same again.

“I’m proud of the people of Bulawayo for their togetherness and working hard. I want to urge them to continue working together in peace.

“We want to move forward and not lag behind. I therefore urge all the people of Bulawayo to come in their numbers and be part of the celebrations,” said Minister Masuku.

The Minister of State for Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs Cde Abedinico Ncube said all was set for the independence celebrations in the province.

“We’re ready for celebrations because Zimbabwe is our country. It was a hard-won independence. This is why we leave no stone unturned in Independence Day preparations. “We’re a sovereign state, we’re satisfied with where we are going,” said Minister Ncube.

He said the departure of former President Robert Mugabe will not have a bearing on the independence celebrations.

Mr Mugabe has been in charge of the country’s independence celebrations since 1980 and this is the first time he will not be presiding over its commemorations.

He said President Mnangagwa fits well in leading the commemoration of the country’s Independence Day.

“We are still a Zanu-PF government. Nothing has changed. We will continue doing what we’ve been doing for the past 38 years. Even in the new political dispensation being led by a veteran of the liberation struggle, Cde ED Mnangagwa, we will joyfully celebrate our independence. There is going to be a lot of meat to feast on during the commemorations,” Minister Ncube said.

The Minister for Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs, Cde Cain Mathema, said they expect a bigger turnout this year as more businesses and individuals came forward to support the event owing to renewed hope following the coming in of the new dispensation.

The celebrations will be held at Somhlolo Stadium in Lupane with food and a music gala as well and drills by the uniformed forces.

Minister Mathema will read the President’s speech.

He urged people from across the province to come in their numbers and to even celebrate in their homes.

“We are expecting large numbers this year and we encourage people to come so we celebrate together especially now that we have a new dispensation and the spirit of us being independent is very high. People must not forget this day regardless of the challenges they may be facing. Let’s lift the Zimbabwean flag wherever we are,” said Minister Mathema.

He said the Ministry of Environment, Water and Climate had donated game meat while well-wishers donated different kinds of food and material.

Celebrations will also be held at district level.

In Binga people will be gathered at Saba Primary School while in Hwange there will be a soccer match between Hwange Legends and select team from Livingstone, Zambia with lots of entertainment from local groups at Old Grounds.

Mpumelelo High School in Nkayi will be the venue for district celebrations. In Masvingo, all is set for the independence celebrations to be held at Mucheke Stadium, with the provincial committee having mobilised more than $7 000 towards the event.

Provincial administrator who is also chairman of the committee, Mr Fungai Mbetsa, said preparations for this year’s celebrations were complete with minor touch ups remaining to be done on the design of the venue. He hailed Government stakeholders, individuals and other private companies for donating towards the hosting of the event and urged people from all walks of life to attend, irrespective of one’s political persuasion.

“We’re ready for the independence celebrations. We have mobilised at least $7 000 from our all weather friends. We are only left with a few touch-ups on designing the stadium,” said Mr Mbetsa. “We urge all people in Masvingo, including all political parties, to attend the celebrations at Mucheke.

“This is a national event which does not segregate people basing on anything- be it politics, religion, colour or creed. We should celebrate this day together to mark the day we were liberated from colonial bondage as a people,” said Mr Mbetsa.

He said as a precursor to the celebrations, Masvingo held a Miss Independence beauty pageant on Saturday and those who won will be presented to the guest of honour, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs, Senator Josaya Hungwe, on the day of celebrations.

Mr Mbetsa said everyone who will attend the celebrations will be fed and the committee has mobillised enough for the people.

He also said the uniformed forces –Zimbabwe Republic Police, Zimbabwe National Army and Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services, will provide the main entertainment through their exhilarating slow and quick march drills.

Senator Hungwe is expected to read President Mnangagwa’s speech.