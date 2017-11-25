‘President strikes the right cord’: Emphasises need to normalise ties with international community

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday struck the right cord in his inaugural speech by emphasising the need to revive the economy and normalise relations with the international community, analysts said yesterday.

Cde Mnangagwa who said the land reform was irreversible, said it was crucial to re-engage the international community as part of measures to revive the economy.

Analysts said President Mnangagwa identified critical sectors that will stir economic growth.

MDC president Professor Welshman Ncube who is also MDC Alliance spokesperson congratulated the President for what he termed a “very candid speech.”

“Acknowledging that the country is in trouble is a first step towards addressing the challenges we face. The President also conceded that we are in this situation because of policies that are not consistent with the 21st Century,” said Prof Ncube.

He said President Mnangagwa pointed out that there is an urgent need to promote investment, respect people’s rights and make peace with the international community as well a hold regular free and fair elections.

“All these are the right things to say and we congratulate him for saying the right things which ought to be said. Now the taste of the pudding is in the execution and that’s where the big issue is. He has articulated a policy direction which resonates with the challenges that the country is facing,” said Prof Ncube.

Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries president Mr Sifelani Jabangwe said President Mnangagwa’s speech was exciting to the business sector as he made a commitment to fighting corruption.

Mr Jabangwe said as President Mnangagwa vowed to hit the ground running, those in lower positions should run faster.

“When the leader says he is hitting the ground running, everyone has to run faster so that you are not left behind. He indicated that it’s not business as usual because we’ve issues that we have to urgently attend to as a nation. Implementation of programmes has always been a challenge in the past and this should change,” said Mr Jabangwe.

He said Cde Mnangagwa’s speech was also a wake-up call to civil servants and the business sector who had to change their work ethics to meet the challenges facing the country.

Mr Jabangwe said he totally agreed with Cde Mnangagwa that the business community and Government should work together for the good of the country.

Zimbabwe Teachers Association (Zimta) president Mr Richard Gundani congratulated President Mnangagwa and said his speech had created an element of optimism.

He said the President’s reference to the constitution has created hope for civil servants saying this will affect the Government and employees’ national joint negotiating council.

“We are very happy with the statement which alludes to the recovery of the economy. That is what we are all looking forward to. In the short term we expect the cash shortage to be addressed.

“We hope it will not take long to fix the economy thereby stabilising prices,” he said.

Mr Gundani said the President was preaching to the converted when he called for civil servants to prioritise service delivery saying the education sector was committed to its duty. — @nqotshili