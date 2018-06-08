President to meet Central Committee

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

ZANU-PF President and First Secretary Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa is today set to meet the party’s Central Committee at the party’s headquarters in Harare.

President Mnangagwa yesterday addressed a Zanu-PF Women’s League meeting at the same venue.

Zanu-PF secretary for administration Cde Obert Mpofu confirmed today’s meeting.

Cde Mpofu said today’s meeting was a constitutionally set engagement.

He said further communication on the agenda of the meeting will be made by the party secretary for information and publicity Cde Simon Khaya Moyo.

Cde Khaya Moyo said it was not the party’s culture to announce its agenda through the media.

“We urge all Central Committee members to attend tomorrow’s (today) meeting,” said Cde Khaya Moyo.

It will be the first time for the party’s First Secretary to address the Central Committee since the Zanu-PF conference in December last year.

Recently, the President addressed the Youth League in a National Convention. — @nqotshili