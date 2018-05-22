President to meet youths

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa is next week expected to address over 100 000 youths from across the country at a Youth Issues Convention to be held in Midlands province.

The convention is a brainchild of the Zanu-PF Youth League whose aim is to see President Mnangagwa addressing issues affecting the country’s youths.

Zanu-PF Youth League deputy secretary for administration Cde Mabutho Moyo yesterday said the meeting with the President would take place on Thursday next week.

“We want to give the youth of Zimbabwe a platform to interact with the President. It’s not limited to youths in the party’s structures because we know that it’s not everyone who is outside our structures who is not supporting us,” he said.

“Youth associations are invited, youth in churches are invited, and we want to give them a platform just to interact or to have their issues addressed by the President.”

The convention will come days after President Mnangagwa met with women’s organisations last Friday.

In the meeting the President said he was aware of the challenges affecting women and his Government was doing everything to address them.

Cde Moyo said the impending interface was different from the ones held by former President Cde Mugabe which were hijacked to further factional agendas.

“Remember last year we had disastrous youth interface programmes which deviated from their initial cause. But ours as youth of the new dispensation will give the President a platform to address youth issues outside politics and the economy. As you know our campaign is driven on the economy more than politics as we approach 2018 elections,” said Cde Moyo.

Cde Moyo said each province is expected to send over 10 000 youths to the convention.

He said the country was already in the election period and the party will use the platform to explain Zanu-PF programmes.

Cde Moyo urged every registered voter to vote for Zanu-PF.

He urged the party’s supporters to be the party’s ambassadors.

He said cadres should not soil the Zanu-PF name.

