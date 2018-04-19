President urges political parties to shun violence

Fidelis Munyoro, Harare Bureau

President Emmerson Mnangagwa once again made a clarion call yesterday for leaders of all political parties to be exemplary in their conduct and shun violence ahead of the first harmonised elections under the new administration set for July.

Addressing a packed National Sports Stadium during the country’s 38th Independence anniversary celebrations, President Mnangagwa said the Government had invited election observers from across the globe.

“I urge all leaders of political parties to heed the call of our national anthem and be exemplary during our contestations and canvassing for people’s support,” he said.

“Let us shun and condemn all forms of violence, divisive, hurtful (language) and hate speech.”

President Mnangagwa said the Government had put in place measures to ensure free, fair and credible elections.

“In that spirit, we have invited observers from across the globe to witness our democracy in action and have since received pre-election observer missions from Sadc, the AU and EU.”

President Mnangagwa said in line with his pledge to be a listening President and his desire to hear first-hand issues affecting people, he would continue to engage Zimbabweans across socio-economic and political spheres.

To date, the President said he had held constructive meetings with captains of industry and commerce, traditional chiefs, church leaders, university vice-chancellors and senior administrators of institutions of higher learning and representatives of the Supreme Council of Islamic affairs in Zimbabwe.

“I pledge that this culture of dialogue, unity of purpose and open communication will cascade through all levels of my administration in order to enhance our accountability to our masters, the Zimbabwean people.”

President Mnangagwa said it was through listening to one another and working together that we could achieve the nation’s goal of becoming a middle income country by 2030, free from poverty and corruption with opportunities, employment and decent jobs.