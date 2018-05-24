‘President will deliver electoral promises to stabilise economy’

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa will deliver his electoral promises and stabilise the economy while improving people’s lives, said Zanu-PF Matabeleland North chairman Cde Richard Moyo.

Addressing Zanu-PF supporters at Mahlothovu Primary School in Umguza Constituency yesterday, Cde Moyo said the President has already set in motion policies that will revamp the country’s economy.

The provincial chairman is contesting as the party’s Member of Parliament in Umguza Constituency.

Cde Moyo said the electorate should give President Mnangagwa a five- year mandate to run the country.

“We’re headed for elections in the next few months and I want to challenge you to vote for President ED. He has been walking the talk on his economic policies. Since coming to power over six months ago, he has made strides to revive the country’s economy. Imagine what the man can do if given a full five- year term,” said Cde Moyo.

He said through President Mnangagwa’s leadership, neglected projects in Matabeleland North province have been revisited and are being revived.

Cde Moyo said some of the projects would create employment opportunities for youths in the province.

“The President recently visited Gwayi-Shangani Dam and construction has started at the dam. By January we expect that a 30 metre dam wall would have been constructed at the dam. The completion of the project would result in the establishment of irrigation schemes in the region,” said Cde Moyo.

He said work on the Bulawayo- Nkayi road which had become a nightmare for motorists, had started.

Cde Moyo said during the short period he has been in office, Cde Mnangagwa has attracted over $11 billion investments commitments.

He said people should not listen to some of the ludicrous electoral promises made by opposition politicians.

Cde Moyo said MDC Alliance presidential candidate Advocate Nelson Chamisa’s electoral promises were unrealistic and bordering on naivety.

“Chamisa is promising to bring airports in rural areas. Who needs to fly here? Can we afford to be flying here? Is this what we need here in our homes? We need good roads and clean water? And this is what President Mnangagwa is promising in this election,” he said.

Cde Moyo expressed gratitude to the people in his constituency for electing him to represent them in the National Assembly.

He said he has served the party faithfully and was confident to forward their concerns to Parliament when elected.

Cde Moyo said by voting for President Mnangagwa and him, they would have voted Cde Obert Mpofu into office as well.

“They are those who are lying that ubaba uMpofu has quit politics. He is still active and has even more responsibilities as the party Presidium’s Secretary. He is now contesting the Senate seat meaning he won’t be contesting the elections. But if you elect me and the President you would have elected him as well,” said Cde Moyo.

