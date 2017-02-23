President’s birthday excitement grips Matabeleland South

Richard Muponde/ Auxilia Katongomara, Chronicle Reporters

PRESIDENT Mugabe’s birthday celebrations fever has gripped Matabeleland South province which plays host to this year’s celebrations.

People, especially in Gwanda, donning party regalia emblazoned with President Mugabe’s portrait have been dancing in the streets since the beginning of the week.

The talk at the markets, bars and taxis and among street vendors is about the celebrations which will be held at Rhodes Estate Preparatory School in Matopos on Saturday.

A revolutionary song by the late national hero, Cde Elliot Manyika Zvinoda vakashinga moyo and Jah Prayzer’s hit song Mudhara Achauya dominate playlists in bars and taxis.

A cleanup campaign held by the Zanu-PF Youth League for Matabeleland South in the mining town also hyped the tempo with the revolutionary songs they were singing while toyi-toying in the streets sending the public into a frenzy.

Scores of residents joined the party cadres.

The songs were glorifying President Mugabe for his rich legacy and his commitment to work for the people of this country.

In an interview yesterday Matabeleland South Zanu-PF Youth League provincial chairperson Cde Lizwe Moyo said the people were eager to meet their hero at Matopos on the day of the celebrations.

“We’re in a party mood. This is our time to spend the day with our revered leader, his Excellency President Mugabe, in a relaxed atmosphere. It’s not a rally but a party where people are invited to come and enjoy with their leader and learn from him. We’re waiting for the day,” said Cde Moyo.

He said the mood was the same in all the districts in the province and said logistics to transport people to the venue were in place in all the districts.

“You see that even here in Gwanda the mood has changed, people are excited and are looking forward to the big event. We will be partying the whole week until Saturday when the main event is going to be held in Matobo,” he said.

Gwanda West District secretary for commissariat, Cde Emmanuel Ncube said people were very excited to host President Mugabe.

“People are very happy to have President Mugabe in the province. Gwanda in particular is partying. We will continue with this mood until the day we go to Matopos to meet our icon,” said Cde Ncube.

Meanwhile, all is set for this year’s 21st February Movement bash to be held in Matobo district at Rhodes Estate Preparatory School on Saturday.

Yesterday, men and women were on the ground putting final touches to the facilities at the venue.

Zanu-PF Secretary for Administration, Cde Ignatius Chombo yesterday gave thumbs up to the organising teams for the work done so far.

Cde Chombo who was speaking at a meeting to review progress in preparing for the big event, said he was impressed by the work done so far although a few things needed touch ups.