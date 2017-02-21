President’s birthday important as Christmas: Youth League

Nduduzo Tshuma, Political Editor

THE Zanu-PF Youth League says celebrating President Mugabe’s birthday is as important to them as celebrating Christmas Day as he has championed the liberation and empowerment for not only Zimbabweans but for Africa.

President Mugabe turns 93 today.

This year’s celebrations will be held at the Rhodes Estate Preparatory School in Matobo District under the theme, “Honouring our icon, unlocking value in youth.”

Speaking on the sidelines of a preparatory meeting for the 21st February Movement celebrations in Matobo, party secretary for youth affairs Cde Kudzanai Chipanga said the wing views President Mugabe’s birthday as of paramount importance.

“We as young people regard these celebrations of the President’s birthday as of paramount importance given the fact that we view our President as a role model for young Zimbabweans and Africans at large,” said Cde Chipanga.

“Celebrating his birthday to us is just like celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ. Of course we’re not equating our President to Jesus but we regard him as second from Jesus Christ. The fact that he’s an empowerer and liberator makes him surpass an ordinary human being and his birthday is worth celebrating.”

Cde Chipanga welcomed revelations by Home Affairs Minister Dr Ignatius Chombo that the government was acting on requests for President Mugabe’s birthday to be declared a holiday.

In a meeting earlier, Dr Chombo revealed that the government was holding consultations with relevant departments towards declaring February 21 a national holiday.

“We requested some time ago for the government to consider the 21st of February every year to be declared a national holiday and we’re still pushing for that and we’ll keep advocating until the government accedes to our request,” Cde Chipanga said.

“We were happy to hear Cde Chombo say that the government is acting on our request and we hope that things will move fast so that our President is accorded the honour he deserves.”

In a message to the President on the occasion of his birthday, Cde Chipanga said, “On behalf of the Zanu-PF Youth League, I’d like to say Happy Birthday Gushungo; we as the Youth League wish you many more years.”