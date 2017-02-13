President’s fellow teacher Matshiya dies

Thandeka Moyo, Chronicle Reporter

A Bulawayo man who taught together with President Mugabe at Hope Fountain Mission, has died.

He was 96.

Mr Micah Matshiya Ndlovu died on Wednesday at his Queens Park home due to old age, his family said.

Speaking during his burial service yesterday, Minister of Welfare Services for War Veterans, War Collaborators, Former Political Detainees and Restrictees, Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube described the late Mr Matshiya as a dedicated teacher.

“He was hard working and taught for about 60 years at different schools.

“He taught in Matopo, Kwekwe and other schools and ended up venturing into the meat business,” said Rtd Col Tshinga Dube.

“At one time, he was studying with President Mugabe and the late Vice President Joseph Msika. He even taught at Hope Fountain together with President Mugabe.”

Minister Dube urged members of the public to honour Mr Matshiya by fostering unity in all communities.

“He worked very hard to empower and educate our people and it’s important that we honour him by being united. Tribalism is not good for development,” he said.

Bulawayo Provincial Affairs Minister Nomthandazo Eunice Moyo also described the late Mr Matshiya as a humble man who liked working behind the scenes.

“He was a good leader and never wanted to take credit for the good that he did for his people. We will remember him for his hard work and his contribution in teaching many people,” said Minister Moyo.

A family spokesperson Mr Kennedy Nyathi said the late Matshiya started teaching in 1946.

“We are saddened by our loss as a family and grateful for the people who came to support and help us bury my grandfather. He spent most of his life teaching and encouraging us to prioritise education and unity,” said Mr Nyathi.

Mr Matshiya is survived by wife, four children and several grandchildren.

@thamamoe