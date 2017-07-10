Pressure mounts on Prof Moyo

Harare Bureau

PRESSURE continues to mount on embattled Zanu-PF Politburo member Professor Jonathan Moyo with the Midlands provincial youth executive adding its voice to those calling for his censure following his sustained attack on Government empowerment programme, Command Agriculture.

Zanu-PF provincial youth secretary for administration in Midlands Cde Justice Mayor Wadyajena said it was high time for Prof Moyo, who is also the Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development, to shape up or ship out of the ruling party.

Cde Wadyajena, who is also Gokwe Nembudziya MP, said this at the weekend at Kuwirirana Village, Gokwe North, while addressing villagers during a road-show by Cottco to raise awareness on the need to sell their produce to the state entity after they were given free Presidential inputs.

“President Mugabe has described Command Agriculture as beautiful but we still have Jonathan Moyo attacking it. President Mugabe has assigned Vice President (Emmerson) Mnangagwa to lead in its implementation but (Prof) Moyo has launched an attack on both the programme and VP Mnangagwa,” said Cde Wadyajena.

“Here in Midlands, we say action should be taken against him.

“He is a political turncoat. Remember he has been criticising Zanu-PF and its leadership while he was outside the party.

“He has continued to do this while in the ruling party. Jonathan Moyo should respect party leadership or action should be taken against him.”

Turning to the cotton produce, Cde Wadyajena implored farmers to sell their crops to Cottco since they were given free Presidential inputs.

He rapped Cottco for failing to be consistent, as at one stage the firm had told farmers that they would be paid $200 cash instantly for a minimum of three bales delivered but have turned around as they were now depositing it using mobile money transfers.

“Another problem is that some farmers do not have mobile phones here in the rural areas. How are they supposed to access their money? As Cottco, you need to be consistent.

“Our farmers very much want to support you by bringing their produce but you have not been consistent.

“You have complained that some farmers have not been selling produce to Cottco, you also need to ask yourself why, and address those issues,” said Cde Wadyajena.

He implored Cottco to establish ginneries in Gokwe to enhance employment creation in the cotton producing district as currently the crop was being taken to Sanyati for value addition.

Cottco managing director Mr Pious Manamike said they created about 3 500 jobs in Gokwe at its several cotton buying centres.

“We have recruited people from the local areas and at least 3 500 jobs have been created. Our plea is that please bring your crops to Cottco and not side-marketing,” said Mr Manamike.

Cottco has held several road-shows aimed at raising awareness from farmers to sell cotton to the state entity since they were given free Presidential inputs.