Prison guard ‘rapes’ neighbour’s daughter

Thandeka Moyo, Chronicle Reporter

A ZIMBABWE Prisons and Correctional Services officer stationed at Khami Prison allegedly gained entry into his neighbour’s house through a window and raped his 13-year-old daughter.

Kudzai Mukatawira (32) yesterday appeared before Regional Magistrate Mr Joseph Mabeza facing rape and unlawful entry charges.

He pleaded not guilty and was remanded in custody to August 22 for trial.

The court heard that Mukatawira gained entry into the girl’s room through a window on September 29 last year at around 12AM. He allegedly threatened to harm the girl if she raised alarm before switching on the light.

“Mukatawira locked the girl inside and undressed her. He went on to rape her once and immediately dressed up. He then removed keys that were hanging from the door preventing the girl from leaving the room,” said Mr Tinashe Dzipe for the State.

“The girl put on her clothes and jumped out of the room using the same window that Mukatawira used to gain entry. Outside the room she met her sister who was awakened by the noise and failed to tell her what had happened.”

However, before the suspect escaped, he was spotted through a window by a neighbour as well as the girl’s sister.

“He shouted at the children telling them that they should mind their own business,” said Mr Dzipe

The prosecutor said on October 12, the girl gathered strength and narrated her ordeal to her aunt.

“The girl was taken to Mpilo Central Hospital for a medical examination and Mukatawira was arrested,” said Mr Dzipe. — @thamamoe