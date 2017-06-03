Prison officers’ sports gala on

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

PRISON officers will today temporarily abandon their work stations to take part in the annual Officer Commanding Bulawayo Sports Gala at Khami Prisons Complex.

The officers will battle it out in seven sporting disciplines that will culminate in the selection of a provincial squad to take on their counterparts from Matabeleland North and Matabeleland South provinces.

The sporting disciplines on offer will be indoor games, pool, chess and darts as well as outdoor ones soccer, netball, tug of war and volleyball.

“The ultimate aim is to then select a regional team made up of these three provinces which will battle it out against four other regions namely, Manicaland, Mashonaland, Masvingo/Midlands and headquarters teams for the Commissioner General’s sports week later in July,” the provincial public relations officer for Bulawayo Metropolitan province, Principal Correctional Officer Garainashe Moyo.

The Acting Officer Commanding Bulawayo, Assistant Commissioner Lambart Jana will be the guest of honour and will give out prizes to the winning teams.