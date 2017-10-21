Pro-independence Catalans withdraw cash in protest

Barcelona – Bank customers in Catalonia yesterday were withdrawing symbolic amounts of money from financial institutions that have moved their official headquarters to other locations in Spain amid a political crisis over the region’s independence bid.

Pro-independence umbrella group Crida Democracia called on consumers late on Thursday to put pressure on banks that made the decision.

By yesterday morning, dozens of people were lining up at a CaixaBank branch in downtown Barcelona, most of them withdrawing €150 or €160 from ATMs.

The amounts were closest to 155, in reference to the Spanish constitutional article with which the central government plans to revoke some of Catalonia’s autonomous powers to prevent regional politicians from pushing ahead with secession.

CaixaBank and Banco Sabadell, the largest Catalan lenders, are among hundreds of financial institutions and businesses that have moved their official registration out of Catalonia.

“These banks are traitors,” said Oriol Mauri, a 35-year-old owner of a children’s game business in central Barcelona. “They need to see that it’s lots of us who are angry.”

Mauri, who withdrew €150 because the ATM wouldn’t allow him to take out €155, said he wasn’t worried about businesses fleeing Catalonia.

“I’m not afraid of economic repercussions,” Mauri said. “Our power as consumers is perhaps the only way to influence and have our voice heard in Europe.” — AFP