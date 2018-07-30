Productive sector demands more power supply

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

GOVERNMENT has called on licensed Independent Power Producers (IPPs) to expedite project implementation to reduce power imports as the country requires more electricity to meet growing demand by the productive sector.

Energy and Power Development Minister Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo said this in Bulawayo on Thursday when he commissioned the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) regional office at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre.

Since 2010, Zera has licensed close to 30 IPPs and the projects are at various stages of implementation.

“My ministry and indeed Zera is inundated with enquiries on a daily basis from potential investors who wish to venture into the energy sector especially in Matabeleland.

“This region is endowed with good solar radiation. Let me take this opportunity to urge the licensed independent power projects to expedite implementation. The country needs energy as evidenced by the current imports, which are being made to meet demand,” said Minister Moyo.

He noted that the country’s electricity access rate was around 40 percent, presenting an investment opportunity for local and foreign investors to tap into the vast opportunities existing in Zimbabwe.

Ambassador Moyo said increased uptake of renewable energy technologies such as solar photovoltaic systems that even enable domestic consumers to generate their own power and saving money should be encouraged.

Opportunities, Amb Moyo said, also exist in producing oil from coal, which has a ripple effect on cutting down costs and affordability.

“This region is historically known as the industrial heartbeat of the nation and my ministry assures the nation that industries will be supplied with reliable, affordable and safe energy for economic production.

“Industrialisation is a key component of the country’s trajectory towards being a middle-income country by 2030. I must state that my ministry’s objective is to ensure that every Zimbabwean has access to modern energy by 2030.

“That vision is in part attainable as evidenced by these firm steps of opening regional offices in order to offer and share services and opportunities with all,” said the minister.

Amb Moyo bemoaned low numbers of licensed fuel operators and Liquefied Petroleum Gas retailers in Bulawayo, Matabeleland North and South provinces.

“According to the latest report in my office, Bulawayo province has 65 fuel retailers and eight LPG, Matabeleland North has 19 fuel retailers and two LPG while Matabeleland South has 21 fuel retailers and no licensed LPG retailers. I wish to challenge potential investors in this region to consider venturing into the sector given its quick returns and sustainability,” he said.

Minister Moyo said the opening of Zera regional office in Bulawayo will go a long way in addressing consumer and the business community concerns.

Earlier in her address, Zera chief executive officer Engineer Dr Gloria Magombo said: “This office will ensure that we offer timely services, improve access by all stakeholders. The key deliverables of this office will be in terms of fuel licensing and compliance. We will have a regional officer based here to ensure that Zera meets its mission of providing a level playing field for safe, reliable and sustainable energy supply through effective regulation.

“We will also look at the issue of the office providing first line level solutions to challenges that the energy providers and consumers in this part of the country face,” she said.

The Minister of State for Bulawayo Provincial Affairs Cde Angeline Masuku said the opening of the regional office by Zera was in line with the new political dispensation’s call for less talk and more implementation.

“The spin-off of Zera’s opening of this new office will be great. For too long consumers have been short-changed while fear and lack of knowledge gripped them resulting in poor service from some energy providers going unchallenged because they knew there was nowhere they could report to,” she said.