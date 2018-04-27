Professor cancels Bulawayo trip

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

SOUTH Africa’s Kwaito king Professor will not be coming for the much touted Uhuru Festival taking place in Bulawayo tomorrow after event organisers failed to pay him on time.

The Proper Files boss, who performed at the Kalawa Homecoming party in December last year, was supposed to perform at the Large City Hall car park alongside Dr Malinga whose appearance has however, been confirmed.

Speaking from South Africa, Kalawa Jazmee spokesperson, Arthur “Scotch” Mathenga, said: “Professor won’t make it for the Uhuru Festival in Bulawayo. The guys delayed with payment of performance fees and securing his flights.

“Professor ended up taking another gig on Saturday because of those delays.”

Also, it seems that the anticipated performance from ExQ on the night is just a pipe dream as the Military Touch Movement artiste will only be in Bulawayo to judge a dance competition during the festival in the afternoon.

However, it is not all gloom, as Dr Malinga, Stiff and Inono Lakwethu (SA) will be part of the line up that features locals Cal Vin, Madlela Skhobokhobo, Zhezhingtons, Top Virus, Lady Dee and DJs Sweeto, Teflon, Mzoe, Nash Abra, CrackDat and Vasco.

Dr Malinga said: “I promise people the unexpected. I’ll perform my old songs and some new ones just for the Bulawayo fans.”

Stiff front man Diliza, who is already in Bulawayo, said the trio was also raring to go.