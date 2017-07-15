Prominent Byo businessman dies

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

BULAWAYO businessman Dickson Netsha Sibanda, popularly known as DN Sibanda in business circles, has died.

He was 77.

Family spokesperson Mr Sam Ncube, who is also Affirmative Action Group (AAG) vice president, said Sibanda succumbed to cancer at Mpilo Central Hospital where he was admitted in the private ward on Wednesday.

Ncube described Sibanda’s death as a blow to the family and the business sector.

“He was a unifier. All family members in and out of the country would communicate through him. He was a humble man who did not discriminate against anyone because of their social standing,” said Mr Ncube.

He said Sibanda was a farmer and a businessman who assisted a lot of emerging businesses set up in the city.

“He assisted a lot of people who were starting their businesses in the city. A lot of business people would approach him seeking advice on how to run their businesses.

“He groomed a lot of business people in the city. I believe Bulawayo is much poorer without him,” Mr Ncube said.

Ncube said Sibanda also participated in the country’s liberation struggle where he would supply the freedom fighters with resources as he was running businesses in Zambia. Mr Ncube said Sibanda would be buried tomorrow at Lady Stanley Cemetery.

Sibanda is survived by his wife Penninah, five children and several grand children.

Mourners are gathered at House Number 137, Cosmos Road, Harrisvale.