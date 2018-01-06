Promoters urged to support artistes from small towns

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

UP-AND-COMING Gwanda singer, Brezhnel Musesengwa has called on promoters to support artists in small towns as a lot of talent is being overlooked with most promoters preferring to work with established artists.

Musesengwa (26), whose stage name is Bizzah, said most up-and-coming artists in small towns were failing to develop as they lacked exposure. He said if given an opportunity to perform at prestigious events, these artists could go far with their careers.

“It’s difficult to make it in the entertainment industry especially if you are based in small towns. This is because artists in small towns don’t have as much exposure as those in big towns.

“As an artist in a small town, it’s difficult to access platforms to perform. There’s a lot of potential in small towns and if only promoters could invest more in it, then a lot of talent will be unearthed thereby developing our country’s entertainment industry,” Bizzah said.

The artiste, who is into hip-hop and house music, said he had released an album and a video titled, Gaz’ Lam’ and was now working on a 14-track album he has named Bizzah Forever.

Bizzah, who first ventured into the music industry in 2009 as a lip syncer, later took a bold step and started producing his own music. On Gaz’ Lam’, he tackled various problems people face in life and urged people to stay focused and pursue their dreams.

“I believe that music is an important tool to educate and conscientise people and as such, all my songs are words of counsel. In Gaz’ Lam’, I was urging people to take courage and hold on even when things are tough. I was also urging them to continue working hard.”

He hopes to one day, be signed under an established recording company as that would be an opportunity for him to make a breakthrough. While a number of artists are giving up after failing to make an impact in the industry, Bizzah is prepared to fight till he makes it as he wants to be recoginsed nationally and also internationally.

So far, up-and-coming artistes from Gwanda are being promoted through the annual Gwanda Gospel Festival which attracts performers from South Africa and other cities in Zimbabwe, something Bizzah said most promoters should emulate and stage similar events. — @DubeMatutu