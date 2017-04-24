Prophet Magaya pays fees for 500 pupils

Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

PROPHETIC Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries founder, Prophet Walter Magaya has pledged to pay school fees for 500 pupils in the Midlands province.

PHD held a two-day revival crusade dubbed “Bringing back life” at Gweru Sports Club on Friday and Saturday nights where church leaders also donated food hampers to about 600 elderly people. The Deputy Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry Cde Anastancia Ndlovu was among the big names that attended the crusade.

Church overseer Admire Mango told The Chronicle that the school fees for the 500 pupils drawn from struggling families will be paid directly to schools where the pupils attend.

He said they had done the same in Chitungwiza and would continue paying fees for the disadvantaged pupils so that they have a better future.

“We have about 500 pupils, we are going to pay school fees for them like we did for some pupils in Chitungwiza,” he said.

Prophetess Tendai Magaya handed over food hampers which included mealie meal, cooking oil, bathing and washing soaps and rice to the elderly in Gweru.

Prophet Magaya told the children to seek God while they were still young saying the devil has a tendency of destroying talents and gifts by leading young people to abuse drugs and indulge in other social ills.

“We don’t give because people are poor. No. We give so that when they are giving thanks they will intercede for the ministry and we will do likewise.

“Some of you think we do crusades for fundraising. No. We have abundance which actually comes from some of you, the Lord indeed blessed us with partners amongst yourselves who give us unwavering support at all times. Actually we are here to bless people in this province,” said Prophet Magaya.

“We don’t bus in people to attend our gatherings. Your presence here is a sign that God is in our midst. A person doesn’t go where there are no results; to those who still doubt us come and taste the power of the Almighty God for yourselves.”

He laid hands on the sick and many testified that they were healed.

The crusade was attended by thousands of people from Midlands and Matabeleland provinces.

