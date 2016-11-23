Prophet of Doom condemned by local musicians

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

LOCAL gospel musicians have come out to condemn a South African prophet who uses pesticide to heal, describing the practice as careless as it tarnishes the name of Christianity.

In photos circulating on various social media sites, Prophet Lethebo Rabalago, who runs the Mount Zion General Assembly in Limpopo province, is seen spraying the insecticide directly into the eyes and various body parts of his congregants.

The 24-year-old prophet and members of his congregation believed that the “blessed” insect repellent, had healing powers, after he had prayed over it.

The stunt was widely condemned to the extent that the manufacturer of Doom warned of the risks of spraying the substance, while a government commission urged anyone affected to lodge complaints.

In the wake of the “Prophet Doom” controversy which caused widespread outrage, Zimbabwe’s gospel artistes are not amused with the prophet’s preferred method of healing, saying his actions are making a mockery of God.

Apostle Tapera Chivaviro of the Ebenezer fame said he was shocked and dismayed upon seeing the pictures on social media.

“This is a high level of irresponsibility which is tarnishing genuine men of God out there. Spraying members with an insecticide is definitely not it.

Can some man of God go and teach them what it means to say Prophet of Doom. A little schooling is needed for people to lead the people of God,” said Apostle Chivaviro.

Another gospel artiste, Tatenda Mahachi, said he thought he had seen it all, but the pictures of the pastor left him speechless.

“This is the worst form of deception I’ve seen. I thought after the snake pastor, the one who made people drink petrol or the one who made people eat grass, I had seen it all. Lo and behold to my surprise, someone sprays a pesticide to heal,” said Mahachi.

Across the border, the local celebs such as Boity and Unathi were also out in full force to condemn the prophet and his deeds.

“It breaks my heart that our people are so desperate for change, they’re easily duped. Their vulnerability used against them. #Doom,” posted Boity.

Doom memes have also been created with people poking fun at the pastor. Some memes are of pests celebrating that they will no longer be killed as people are now using Doom to spray each other. Other memes show people spraying bank cards in the hope of receiving miracle money.

Not to be outdone was local comedian – Comic Pastor who started a Doom challenge where he urged his followers to post pictures with the now famous Doom pesticide.