Proton increases Byo workforce

Kiyapili Sibanda, Business Reporter

PROTON Bakers has increased its Bulawayo workforce to 71 from last month’s 56 as its business gains grip of the Bulawayo market and surrounding districts.

Sales and marketing manager Mr Simba Bodzo said they have added 15 merchandisers from Bulawayo to add to the 56 to make it 71. “We have recruited a total of 15 merchandisers from Bulawayo to add to our staff complement, which was 56 to make it 71. In addition to merchandisers, we have also recruited an additional sales coordinator to add one member to the Bulawayo management team,” he said.

Mr Bodzo told Business Chronicle the firm remains committed to the Bulawayo market with plans to increase distribution channels, which still falls short in the market. He said that since establishing a depot in Bulawayo two months ago, the business has realised steady growth despite the cash crisis.

“Since penetrating the Bulawayo market we have realised a steady growth. The cash crisis is there but we have embraced the use of plastic money, use of POS machines and mobile money transfers services like EcoCash in order to be viable in our business,” he said.

Mr Bodzo said besides increasing their workforce the firm would support various sporting disciplines like soccer and other community development initiatives.

Mr Bodzo said Proton was also conducting a promotion where customers send their pictures with Proton products to their WhatsApp numbers and stand a chance of winning different tokens.

Recently, Proton Bakery donated a total of 10 bins to the Nkulumane constituency as a way of giving back to the community.

