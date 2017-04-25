Proton increases Byo workforce

Kiyapili Sibanda, Business Reporter

PROTON Bakers has increased its workforce in Bulawayo to 50 from an initial 35 and plans to recruit more as the business grows.

Management says the Marondera-based firm was making inroads into the Matabeleland market with just a month of operations in the region.

The company began operations with a distribution centre in Bulawayo and plans to set up a manufacturing plant soon.

“When we opened a bakery depot here (Bulawayo) we had a workforce of plus or minus 30 but now we have increased to 50.

“This is a clear indication that we are here to stay in the market and we mean business,” said Proton operations manager for the Bulawayo depot, Mr Collen Mathaga.

He said his company has long term plans for Bulawayo adding that employment creation would be an ongoing process as a way of giving back to the community.

Mr Mathaga said his company will be participating at this year’s Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) for the first time to market themselves and engage other stakeholders.

“We will be definitely participating in this year’s trade fair and we will be giving away lots of tokens to our customers.

“Also, the marketing strategy of getting to people has proved effective because now lots of our products have been received well in the market and the sales are fairly good,” he said.

Mr Mathaga told Business Chronicle on the sidelines of the re-launch of the police client service charter in Lobengula suburb at the weekend that partnerships were essential in business growth.

“As you can see we are supporting Zimbabwe Republic Police in terms of reducing crime in the community and we are determined to partner different organisations in terms of community based initiatives.

“Setting up a bakery plant here is still part of our plans and definitely this means we are eyeing more employment creation in the city.

“We have long term plans for the city and plan to expand big,” said Mr Mathaga.

He admitted there was cutthroat competition on the bread market but said his company would sail through because of a good brand and integrity in its operations.

@Kiyaz_Cool