Proton to employ more in Byo

Kiyapili Sibanda, Business Reporter

PROTON Bakers says it will be recruiting more workers in its Bulawayo distribution branch as it moves to expand its network in Matabeleland region.

The Marondera-based baking company, which has just penetrated the Bulawayo market, said the recruitment of the staff was underway particularly focusing on drivers and merchandisers.

“We have new drivers and merchandisers who have started work already. We will continue recruiting as we want to create local employment for the people of Bulawayo,” said Proton sales manager Mr Simba Bodzo.

He told Business Chronicle that more drivers would be needed as they plan to increase their vehicles to boost the distribution coverage.

Mr Bodzo highlighted that they were planning to create more job opportunities for the locals and this would make people participate in economic revival.

“Hiring people will be an ongoing thing and it’s part of our plans as Proton towards Bulawayo. We want to make people work to feed their families and this actually is healthy for the economy,” he said.

Mr Bodzo added that the response they got from the Bulawayo community is overwhelming and this shows that their products are being received well by the people.

“The response we got from Bulawayo is overwhelming and people appreciate our products. We have big plans towards this region and we want to make sure we always give it our best,” he said.

Mr Bodzo said there are two more trucks, which are coming to add on the existing fleet adding this means that more people would be needed in different areas at the depot.

“More drivers would be needed as two more trucks are coming to increase our fleet. More people will be needed in different areas and this means more employment opportunities for the local people,” he said.

