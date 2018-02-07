PSC to appoint 734 heads for Mat’land, Masvingo schools

Auxilia Katongomara, Chronicle Reporter

THE Public Service Commission (PSC) is set to appoint 734 school heads and deputies in Matabeleland region and Masvingo Province.

In a notice dated January 29 a copy of which The Chronicle is in possession, PSC secretary, Mrs Pretty Sunguro said the deadline for applications is March 2.

The vacancies are available in Bulawayo, Masvingo, Matabeleland North and Matabeleland South provinces.

Primary and Secondary Education, permanent secretary, Dr Slyvia Utete-Masango said her Ministry had recommended the recruitments.

She said the number was not unusual. “The school heads can be for schools without substantive heads or those eligible for promotion,” said Dr Utete-Masango.

“We normally have huge numbers that there is nothing unusual. They arise from the fact that they would have identified schools without substantive heads and satellite schools that require school heads.”

She said her Ministry recommends the required personnel and the PSC flights vacancy notices.

“Initial screening and interviews are held in the provinces and submitted to head office for appointment,” she said.

In Bulawayo province, nine school heads are required; four for secondary and five for primary schools as well as four deputy heads for secondary schools and nine deputy heads for primary schools.

According to Mrs Sunguro’s memo, 117 secondary school heads and 88 primary school heads as well as 151 deputy heads for both primary and secondary schools will be recruited in Masvingo Province.

Matabeleland North has 176 posts for deputy primary school heads and five deputy secondary schools heads.

There are 175 vacant posts for deputy heads at primary school level in Matabeleland South.

The notice says applicants for the headmasters’ post must be certified university graduates.

“Please note that applicants for ‘A’ level schools should be holders of a degree with relevant teaching subject. A relevant Master’s degree would be an added advantage. At least two years’ experience as deputy head,” it said.

Applicants for deputy head vacancies must also be university graduates and holders of primary or secondary teachers’ certificate or diploma.

They must also have a commendable work experience as senior teachers or should have occupied an equivalent grade.

It said both positions require applicants with thorough understanding of the Education Act, knowledge of Public Service and Education regulations, procedures and policies as well as excellent communication skills.

Mrs Sunguro encouraged eligible female candidates to apply.

Last year, the PSC recruited about 2 300 teachers who were deployed to schools in various parts of the country.