PSL action returns to BF, Luveve

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

CASTLE Lager Premier Soccer League action returns to Barbourfields and Luveve stadiums today after temporarily moving to Hartsfield Rugby Ground to pave way for the Cosafa Women’s Championship that ended on Sunday.

Bulawayo City, still bubbling with confidence after dumping league contenders Dynamos out of the Chibuku Super Cup on Sunday, take on relegation candidates Tsholotsho at Barbourfields, while gold miners How Mine lock horns with Triangle across town at Luveve Stadium.

Fallen giants Highlanders will be in action against Bantu Rovers at Barbourfields Stadium tomorrow afternoon with the knowledge that a loss will accelerate their slide into the relegation zone.

In fact, Highlanders, with just a single win in the second half of the season and two draws, now need 21 points from a possible 27 points to be certain of top flight football next year.

The Bulawayo giants can end the season on 60 points if they win all their remaining matches, but it looks like the team must now worry more about arresting their barren streak.

Highlanders have managed just a single win out of the nine games they have played in the second half of the season, scoring just four goals and conceding 13.

Bosso can take solace in that they have put up some good displays in their last three games, although they failed to win, starting with the 0-1 loss to Chapungu to the 1-1 draw against perennial rivals Dynamos in Harare.

On Sunday, they were bundled out of the Chibuku Super Cup by Harare City, losing 1-2 at Mandava Stadium, but their second half performance was top shelf and with a bit of luck, they could have easily left Zvishavane with a win.

Speedster Gabriel Nyoni was a menace for the Harare City defenders and if he keeps to his central strike force role, it might just be a matter of time before he wheels away in celebration.

With Dynamos playing tomorrow away to Shabanie Mine at Maglas Stadium, Chicken Inn, Ngezi Platinum and FC Platinum all have a perfect opportunity of shooting to the top of the table today.

Fixtures

Today: Bulawayo City v Tsholotsho (Barbourfields), ZPC Kariba v Ngezi Platinum (Nyamhunga), Yadah FC v FC Platinum (Rufaro), How Mine v Triangle United (Luveve), Caps United v Chicken Inn (National Sports Stadium), Hwange v Black Rhinos (Colliery)

Tomorrow: Shabanie Mine v Dynamos (Maglas), Harare City v Chapungu (Rufaro), Highlanders v Bantu Rovers (Barbourfields Stadium)

Saturday: Black Rhinos v How Mine (Rufaro), FC Platinum v Caps United (Mandava), Ngezi Platinum v Tsholotsho (Baobab),

Sunday: Hwange v Bulawayo City (Colliery), Chapungu v ZPC Kariba (Ascot), Triangle United v Yadah FC ( Gibbo), Dynamos v Harare City (Rufaro), Bantu Rovers v Shabanie Mine (Luveve), Chicken Inn v Highlanders (Barbourfields Stadium)