PSL bows to Zifa on relegation

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

PREMIER Soccer League governors yesterday unanimously resolved to endorse the Zifa Extra-ordinary General meeting resolution to promote four teams and relegate two Premiership teams, putting to finality the contentious issue that has been dragging since November last year.

The governors also resolved to withdraw their case with the Court of Arbitration for Sport while the emergency committee was tasked to engage Zifa on the issue of the league’s chairmanship and perceived interference by the national association. Zifa suspended the league’s chairman Peter Dube on accusations of contravening Article 1.15 of Schedule 11 of the Zifa Rules and Regulations.

“The decision to withdraw wasn’t contested considering the time that CAS might take to look into our issue. We resolved to take a domestic route and since Zifa were refusing to pay the other $17 000 for the case, it meant the PSL had to pay that amount, bringing the total fee paid by the league to $34 000 on top of the $5 000 which has already been paid,” said a governor.

Four regional winners, Yadah FC from the Eastern Region, Black Rhinos from Northern Region, Shabanie Mine from Central Region and Bantu Rovers from Southern Region are now officially promoted into the Premiership while Tsholotsho and Chapungu United can now finally afford a decent sleep — another dance with the big boys has been confirmed.

Meanwhile, the governors set April 1 as the tentative date for the start of the 2017 Premiership season while the league’s emergency committee will soon meet with Delta Beverages to deliberate on sponsorship renewal following its expiry in December last year.