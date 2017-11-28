PSL cream selection. . . Experts to pick the 2017 soccer stars

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

A panel of 69 entrusted with the responsibility of selecting the country’s top 11 footballers meets in Harare this morning to choose the 2017 Castle Lager Soccer Stars.

Last year, 52 panellists selected the country’s best footballers after 13 failed to attend the event.

There was minimal criticism of the panellists, who include coaches, club captains and sports journalists.

With the organisers revealing that the list of each selector would be made public after the stars’ banquet where names of the top three are announced, the panellists are expected to come up with deserving winners.

Convener of selectors Steve Vickers said there are no changes to the selection process.

“The selection criterion remains the same as that of last year. A player who accumulates 10 points, which is basically 10 yellow cards or five red cards, is ruled out,” said Vickers.

Players that were found guilty by the PSL disciplinary committee will not be considered for selection.

Voting will be done electronically and in line with international trends.

Just who will make it into the top 11?

League champions FC Platinum have been a close unit and produced the most fascinating statistics.

They had the most watertight defence, which conceded just 15 goals in 34 games and lost twice by identical 2-1 score lines to Ngezi Platinum Stars and Caps United.

One player that has been outstanding in FC Platinum’s watertight defence is Kevin Moyo. The left-footed defender, who also came in with handy goals, is likely to make it to the calendar of stars.

Last year’s Soccer Star of the Year finalist Winston Mhango might not have charisma, but his presence as a defensive midfielder has been amazing. It will not be a surprise for Mhango to bounce back to the calendar.

Another player, who was been a driving force at FC Platinum, is Rodwell Chinyengetere. His mazy runs in the midfield destroyed most sides and is tipped to make it to the calendar.

The league’s top marksman Dominic Chungwa, who banged in 17 goals for Caps United, former Bantu Rovers captain Bukhosi “Zakhu” Sibanda, who left the country for South Africa in mid-season with 10 goals, are among those set to make it onto the calendar. Sibanda might be forgotten just like Bruce Kangwa, who left Highlanders in the mid-2016 season following a fine run.

League runners-up Dynamos should provide either skipper Ocean Mushure or striker Christian Epoupa, who fizzled out towards the end of the season.

Former champions Chicken Inn’s most outstanding players were goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze, captain Moses Jackson, who led from the back, Passmore Bernard and midfielder Innocent Mucheneka, who was signed from Hwange at the beginning of the season.

The Ngezi Platinum Stars’ duo of Terrence Dzukamanja and Tichaona Mabvura, How Mine’s Makundika Sakala, Lot Chiwunga of Black Rhinos and Yadah’s Wellington Kamudyariwa are among players that were consistent performers this season.

Simon Munawa and Peter Muduhwa of Highlanders have also had good performances.

Meanwhile, the best Under-20 player’s award should be a battle between Highlanders’ right-back Bukhosi Ncube, Dynamos’ left-back Romario Matova as well as the Bantu Rovers’ trio of Munyaradzi Chitambwe, Shadreck Nyahwa and Nyasha Garayi.

The Coach of the Year accolade will be a battle between Norman Mapeza and Lloyd Mutasa.

@ZililoR