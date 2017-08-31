PSL games moved to Hartsfield

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Cosafa Women’s Championship organising committee has secured Hartsfield Ground for use by the Premier Soccer League teams this weekend.

The move has allayed fears of a dry weekend for the Bulawayo footballing public.

A double header had been fixtured for White City Stadium tomorrow featuring Bulawayo City and ZPC Kariba as well as the derby pitting How Mine and log leaders Chicken Inn but the stadium has been closed for renovations hence the decision to use Hartsfield.

Fading Bulawayo giants Highlanders were set to do battle with Chapungu at the same venue on Sunday.

In a statement last night, Zifa communications manager and member of the Cosafa Women’s Championship local organising committee Xolisani Gwesela said the league was now free to fixture its matches at the rugby ground, which had been certified fit to host Premiership matches.

“As you know we are busy preparing for the Cosafa Women’s Championships and that has led to the closure of the two main venues Barbourfields and Luveve stadiums as they undergo renovations. White City Stadium has also been closed for the same purpose and as Zifa and Cosafa we have secured an alternative venue for the Premier Soccer League matches with the help of the Bulawayo City Council,” said Gwesela.

This is not the first time topflight games have been played at the rugby ground. In 2014 league matches were played at the same venue ahead of the African Union Sports Council Region Five Under-20 Youth Games.

@skhumoyo2000