PSL GAMES RESUMES. . . FC Platinum’s run comes under ZPC’s check

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

FC Platinum’s impressive 36-match unbeaten run in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League at their Mandava Stadium home comes under threat from ZPC Kariba when the season resumes this weekend.

ZPC Kariba, the last club to beat FC Platinum at Mandava on June 11, 2016, donated three points to FC Platinum after failing to turn-up for their home game in the first half of the season.

ZPC Kariba chose to stay home instead of travelling to Harare for their season’s opener after Nyamhunga Stadium had been condemned by the Zifa grounds committee.

Counter accusations flew after the incident, which almost dented the image of the country’s football flagship, with reports that some Zifa officials had travelled to Kariba overnight to certify Nyamhunga fit on the eve of their game against FC Platinum.

The platinum miners went to Harare where the game was scheduled and the referees came to the venue and blew the whistle 30 minutes after the scheduled kick-off time after ZPC Kariba’s no-show.

The donated three points are haunting ZPC Kariba, who are hovering just above the relegation zone.

The power generators are five points above the drop zone with 19 points from 17 games.

With pressure to defend their title, FC Platinum, who’ve added striker Thomas Chideu to their squad, should be wary of ZPC Kariba, who finished the first half strongly.

ZPC Kariba have also brought on board the league’s leading scorer David Temwanjira from Shabanie Mine with the hope of ending their impotence.

Temwanjira has nine goals to his name.

Focus will also be on second-placed Ngezi Platinum Stars, who lost their last three games to Bulawayo Chiefs (1-0) and identical 2-1 score lines against FC Platinum and Black Rhinos. Ngezi sit six points behind FC Platinum and face Herentals in Harare on Saturday.

Former champions Chicken Inn, who are third, face fading Harare giants, Dynamos.

Fixtures

Saturday, July 7: Harare City v Caps United (Rufaro, 2PM), FC Platinum v ZPC Kariba (Mandava, 2PM), Herentals v Ngezi Platinum Stars (National Sports Stadium, 2PM)

Sunday, July 8: Mutare City Rovers v Nichrut (Vengere), Dynamos v Chicken Inn (Rufaro), Black Rhinos v Highlanders (National Sports Stadium), Bulawayo Chiefs v Yadah FC (Luveve), Triangle United v Shabanie Mine (Gibbo), Chapungu v Bulawayo City (Ascot)

*All matches start at 3PM unless stated

Table

P W D L F A GD Pts

FC Platinum 17 14 2 1 27 5 22 44

Ngezi Platinum 17 12 2 3 28 9 19 38

Chicken Inn 17 8 6 3 20 12 8 30

Caps United 17 8 5 4 23 14 9 29

Triangle United 17 9 2 6 18 12 6 29

Highlanders 17 5 4 17 11 29

Harare City 17 7 7 3 18 13 5 28

Black Rhinos 17 6 7 4 15 14 1 25

Dynamos 17 5 5 7 14 19 -5 20

**ZPC Kariba 17 5 7 5 13 17 -4 19

Herentials 17 4 7 6 8 14 -6 19

Bulawayo Chiefs 17 4 6 7 12 18 -6 18

Yadah FC 17 4 6 7 17 25 -8 18

Bulawayo City 17 4 2 11 16 22 -6 14

Shabanie Mine 17 2 8 7 17 29 -12 14

Nichrut 17 3 4 10 12 20 -8 13

Chapungu 17 3 4 10 11 24 -13 13

Mutare City 17 2 5 10 13 20 -7 11

**Three points deducted for use of a suspended player

@ZililoR