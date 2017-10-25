PSL moots Under-19 national league

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Premier Soccer League plans to launch a national Under-19 league in a bid to help develop the next generation of players.

Kenny Mubaiwa, the PSL head of technical and development committee and chairman of the emergency committee, said they are keen to establish a reserve league to cater for players trying to break into their club’s first teams.

Mubaiwa pleaded with the corporate world at the PSL’s 25th anniversary in Harare last week to help them fulfil their development plans.

“We invite corporates to partner with us in developing youth football and capacity building for our administrators and coaches. This will enable us to develop the next generation of players,” said Mubaiwa.

“As we celebrate PSL’s 25 years, it is important that we pursue the establishment of a PSL Hall of Fame, a PSL Under-19 Reserve League, partner with universities in the development of career football administrators and build a solid and documented history of the PSL.

“Presently each team registers 25 senior players and five juniors, whom we notice are not being utilised. Setting up of a competitive Under-19 league will give these youngsters game time to shape and develop their talent,” he said.

Mubaiwa, who is also the Dynamos president, one of only three clubs that have never been relegated from the PSL since its formation in 1993, thanked sponsors that have continued to withstand economic challenges to bankroll clubs and create employment for players.

Highlanders and Caps United are the other two clubs that have been permanent PSL fixtures.

“We would like to thank the corporate world for their valuable support. Corporates such as Blue Ribbon Foods, BAT Zimbawe, Dairiboard, Econet Wireless, NetOne, Banc ABC, CBZ Bank, BP Shell, Nestle Zimbabwe, Mbada Diamonds and our current sponsors Delta Beverages have played a huge role in the development of the League.

“Many other corporates have continued to support our member clubs. The League will always strive to produce quality players for the national teams,” Mubaiwa said.

He also paid tribute to the fans for their continued support over the years.

“Our football fans have solidly followed the PSL. The fans’ emotional attachment to football has always brought flavour to the game. They are the life blood of the game and we are enormously grateful for their continuous support,” he said.

Meanwhile, league sponsors Delta Beverages will bankroll the 2017 Castle Cup that will feature winners of the Castle Lager Premiership and the Chibuku Super Cup at the end of the current season, as part of the 25th anniversary celebrations.

Delta Beverages have also indicated that they will honour the 25 PSL soccer star of the year winners between 1993 and 2017.

