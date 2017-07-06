PSL stars look to East Africa

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

WHILE national team midfielder Thabani Kamusoko is yet to decide on his future in Tanzania’s topflight, four players from Caps United, Chicken Inn and Dynamos have started their pre-season training camp at their new east African base.

Chicken Inn midfielder Tafadzwa Kutinyu, striker Simba Nhivi of Caps as well as the Dynamos’ pair of defender Elisha Muroiwa and midfielder Wisdom Mutasa reportedly sneaked out of the country last Saturday to join Singida United FC.

Singida United are in the central Tanzanian region of Singida and are owned by businessman Yusuf Mwandami.

The club is bankrolled by Tanzania’s Home Affairs Minister Mwigulu Nchemba, who is also MP for the area.

Chicken Inn confirmed that Kutinyu had joined the newly promoted Tanzanian Premiership side.

“Kutinyu left on Saturday morning alongside his new teammates from Harare. As a club, we wish him well and hope that the move will develop his career. We have no doubt that he will establish himself in that country,” said Tawengwa Hara, Chicken Inn’s secretary-general.

The ambitious Singida have hired Dutchman, the former Yanga and Medeama coach Hans van Pluijm to guide them in the topflight.

According to Tanzanian media reports, the newcomers will be looking not only at surviving relegation, but challenging for silverware.

Having led Yanga to the double in the 2015/16 season by winning the league title and the Federation Cup trophy, Van Pluijm has been hired to stop the dominance of Yanga and Simba.

Kamusoko played under Van Pluijm at Yanga and his contract with the Tanzanian giants expired at the end of the 2016/17 season.

The dreadlocked midfielder is not keen on discussing his next move, but is highly likely to stay in Tanzania.

Former Highlanders and national team midfielder Bruce Kangwa also returned to his base, Azam of Tanzania at the weekend.

Kangwa posted a picture on his Facebook wall with the caption “back to business, new season and new challenges”.

@ZililoR